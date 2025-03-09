Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 08:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US issues travel advisory for areas near India-Pak border, Balochistan

US issues travel advisory for areas near India-Pak border, Balochistan

The travel advisory asks Americans to not travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

The advisory also cautions against travel to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New York/Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US has issued an advisory cautioning against travel to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict and to the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The US State Department issued the travel advisory on Friday. The advisory states that people should reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict".

The travel advisory asks Americans to not travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism.

It also cautions against travel to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

 

Violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan. Terrorist attacks are frequent in Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which include the former FATA. Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, and small-scale attacks are frequent.

Also Read

Visa, Visa cards

US travel industry expected to bounce back faster due to visa reforms

China, consumer inflation, economy, economic growth

China's consumer inflation turns negative, raising deflationary concerns

Weapons,Arms,Gun

Arms, ammunitions seized in joint operations of security forces in Manipur

heatwave

Delhi sees rising temperature, IMD predicts light rainfall on March 14

Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau

Donald Trump hints at possible revision of US-Canada border demarcation

Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians, as well as local military and police targets. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past, the advisory said.

It said Pakistan's security environment remains fluid, sometimes changing with little or no notice. There are greater security resources and infrastructure in the major cities, particularly Islamabad, and security forces in these areas may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country, it said.

On advisory related to the Vicinity of Line of Control Level 4: Do Not Travel, it said, Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border, including areas along the Line of Control for any reason. Militant groups are known to operate in the area. India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on their respective sides of the border.

The only official Pakistan-India border crossing point for persons who are not citizens of India or Pakistan is in the province of Punjab between Wagah, Pakistan, and Atari, India. Travellers are advised to confirm the status of the border crossing prior to commencing travel. An Indian visa is required to enter India, and no visa services are available at the border.

On the Balochistan province, the travel advisory is at Level 4: Do Not Travel.

Do not travel to Balochistan province for any reason. Extremist groups, including an active separatist movement, have conducted deadly terrorist attacks against civilians, religious minorities, government offices, and security forces, it said.

It added that do not travel to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which includes the former FATA, for any reason".

"Active terrorist and insurgent groups routinely conduct attacks against civilians, non-governmental organisations, government offices, and security forces.

"These groups historically have targeted both government officials and civilians. Assassination and kidnapping attempts are common, including the targeting of polio eradication teams and Government of Pakistan security service (police and military) personnel, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Syria, Opposition rebels, Syrians with weapons

Death toll crosses 1,000 in violence on Syrian coast, war monitor reports

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine determined to end war with 'just and lasting peace': Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Pope Francis 'responding well to pneumonia therapy; showing improvement'

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

China extends repayment period of $2 billion loan to Pakistan by one year

Syria, Opposition rebels, Syrians with weapons

Over 600 killed in two days of clashes and revenge attacks in Syria

Topics : US travel advisory Travel advisory Pakistan Terrorism India-pak border

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon