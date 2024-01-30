Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US job openings unexpectedly rise by 101,000 to 9.026 million in December

Data for November was revised higher to show 8.925 million unfilled positions instead of the previously reported 8.79 million. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 8.75 mn job openings in Nov

US economic growth accelerates in Q4; corporate profits slow

Since March 2022, the U.S. central bank has raised it policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US job openings unexpectedly rose in December and data for the prior month was revised higher, suggesting the labor market likely remains too strong for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in the first quarter.
 
Job openings, a measure of labor demand, were up 101,000 to 9.026 million on the last day of December, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Data for November was revised higher to show 8.925 million unfilled positions instead of the previously reported 8.79 million. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 8.75 million job openings in November.
 
Job openings peaked at a record 12.0 million in March 2022.
 
Fed officials are expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday against the backdrop of a resilient economy, which is being anchored by the labor market through consumer spending. Financial markets have lowered the odds of a rate cut in March to below 50%.
 
Since March 2022, the U.S. central bank has raised it policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range.
 
The Labor Department is expected to report on Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 180,000 jobs in January, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The economy added 216,000 positions in December.
 
Though employment growth has slowed from the brisk pace seen in 2022, the increase in payrolls remains well above the roughly 100,000 jobs needed per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.
 
The unemployment rate is forecast to rise to 3.8% from 3.7% in December. The jobless rate has remained below 4% as companies hoard workers following difficulties finding labor in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read

US job openings decline to 8.83 mn in July, lowest since early 2021

120,000 job openings recorded in Aug, Sep across key Indian cities: Report

US job openings fall in Oct to lowest since 2021 as labor market cools

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

US job openings rise slightly to 9.6 mn, sign of strength in job market

Conflict in West Asia remains growing risk for energy markets: J P Morgan

US consumer confidence rises to hit two-year high mark in January

ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI

UPS to cut 12,000 jobs, shares drop nearly 6% in premarket trading

Netanyahu rules out Gaza pullout, release of thousands of militants Hamas

Topics : US jobs US job openings US economy jobs US Federal Reserve Global economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon