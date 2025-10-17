Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US judge lifts travel restrictions for Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

US judge lifts travel restrictions for Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

The magistrate judge, Michael Hammer, agreed on Thursday to allow Khalil to travel, noting he is not considered a flight risk and had not violated any of his release conditions

Mahmoud Khalil

An attorney for the government, Aniello DeSimone, opposed the move, arguing that Khalil "has not provided enough of a reason why he could not attend these and other events telephonically"

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal judge has lifted travel restrictions for Mahmoud Khalil, allowing the Palestinian activist to speak at rallies and other events across the US as he fights his deportation case brought by the Trump administration.

Khalil, who was freed from a Louisiana immigration jail in June, had asked a federal magistrate judge to lift the restrictions that limited his travel to New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Louisiana and Michigan.

"He wants to travel for the very significant First Amendment reasons that are at the bottom of this case," his lawyer, Alina Das, said during a virtual hearing on Thursday. "He wants to speak to issues of public concern."  An attorney for the government, Aniello DeSimone, opposed the move, arguing that Khalil "has not provided enough of a reason why he could not attend these and other events telephonically".

 

The magistrate judge, Michael Hammer, agreed on Thursday to allow Khalil to travel, noting he is not considered a flight risk and had not violated any of his release conditions.

Hammer granted the government's request that Khalil alert US Immigration and Customs Enforcement about his travel plans ahead of time.

Also Read

prisoners, Gaza peace deal

Aid trucks enter Gaza as dispute over hostage bodies is temporarily paused

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

News highlights: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

News highlights: Nitish Kumar's residence sealed off as protests erupt over ticket allocation

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

News highlights: Tejashwi meets Kharge to finalise RJD-Cong seat-sharing for Bihar polls

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Hamas to skip official signing of Gaza peace deal in Egypt, reports AFP

A prominent figure at Columbia University protests against the war in Gaza, Khalil was arrested by ICE agents on March 8, becoming the first campus activist swept up in President Donald Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestinian activists. He is a recent graduate student at Columbia and a legal US permanent resident.

After missing the birth of his first child, he was released from the immigration jail in June by a separate federal judge.

Last month, an immigration judge in Louisiana ruled that Khalil could be deported for failing to disclose information on his green card application. His attorneys are currently challenging that decision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lin Jian

China welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan 48-hour ceasefire, urges lasting truce

The probe into John Bolton surfaced in August after the FBI searched his Maryland home and Washington office for classified records from his government tenure

Ex-Trump adviser John Bolton charged with storing, sharing classified info

European Central Bank, ECB

Martin Kocher advocates for ECB calm with policy in a 'good place'

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

Trump, Putin to hold another meeting after progress in Ukraine talks

US CHINA, TRADE WAR

China's rare-earth restrictions aim to beat US at its own game

Topics : palestine US government Deportation from US Deportations Court cases

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon