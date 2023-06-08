close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US lawmakers ask admin to address India visa wait time issue on priority

"With PM Modi coming for a state dinner and visit just this month, what are we doing to fix this. Have you looked at any India specific policy fast tracks or issues?" he asked

Press Trust of India Washington
US Visa

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Describing India as an important partner wherein people to people relationship plays a significant role, top US lawmakers have urged the Biden Administration to address the visa wait time issue in India on a priority basis.

Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Congressman Michael Waltz, Co-Chair of the House India Caucus, during two separate Congressional hearings on Consular Affairs Budget asked top State Department officials why people in India were facing visa wait time up to 600 days.

"The United States enjoys strong people to people ties with India. India is now part of the QUAD. We are constantly engaging it in geostrategic interests that we have. New Jersey is home to a great number of Indian Americans and their families. I appreciate and applaud the department's heightened focus towards reducing wait times for first time B1-B2 applicants in India, Menendez said.

"But despite that progress this past year, India continues to face the longest wait times globally with average wait times for an appointment for the first time B1-B2 applicant ranging between 450 and 600 days. Could you please speak to me as to why that is the case? Why does it take up to 600 days for an adjudication? Menendez asked during a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Menendez said that the Indo-US relationship was one of the most consequential economic diplomatic security relationships we have in the 21st century.

"I'm the co-chair of the US India Caucus. I think it's one of the most consequential economic diplomatic security relationships we have in the 21st century. However, one of the consistent and painful complaints that I receive from Indian Americans and from our Indian colleagues is the wait time, despite the fact that in India, I believe you have the second or third most consular affairs officers, Congressman Waltz said during a hearing by the House Foreign Relations Committee.

Also Read

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

Putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate visa wait in India: Official

US President Biden prepares to announce re-election campaign next week

Making every effort to reduce visa interview appointment time in India: US

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

LIVE: Gujarat, Mumbai, Goa brace themselves as VSC Biparjoy intensifies

Standard Chartered to trim more than 100 roles as part of cost cuts

Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline

Coinbase CEO hits back at SEC chair after lawsuit, says user funds are safe

Erdogan discusses Ukrainian crisis with Putin, grain export key highlight

"The data that I have is that the average waiting period in Mumbai, India was 587 calendar days. With our trade over USD 150 Billion with the consequential relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming for a state dinner and visit just this month, what are we doing to fix this. Have you looked at any India specific policy fast tracks or issues? he asked.

He said that the delay in visa would impact the business relationship.

"Have you looked at even perhaps a quad umbrella or bubble for some of these critical business relationships. My state just in Florida, it's estimated that USD 8 billion in trade conferences, events and visitors, that's 250,000 jobs are affected by these delays. So what are we doing to fix it? Waltz asked.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter told the lawmakers at the two different Congressional hearings that the State Department is working hard on it and has taken several steps to address this issue.

"India is a place where we have historically had high demand for visas and there's just a tremendous amount of pent up demand. One of the things about India is that every post is unique, but they also had a really devastating bout with Covid 19 quite late and so that their ability to meet the pent up demand lasted quite a bit longer, she said.

The visa wait times has been reduced by about two thirds.

"We have opened appointments for Indian nationals, dedicated appointments in other posts for specific appointments and in all other categories. I'm sure you're aware of this and you've mentioned it, wait times are pre-pandemic levels better? she said.

"We will adjudicate 1 million visas in India this year. Our productivity there is extraordinarily high," Bitter said.

In the House Congressional hearing Bitter said the US has opened appointments for Indian applicants at other posts that are dedicated just to Indians to make sure that they are able to get their travel needs met.

"We surge staff to India. We reduced wait times by about two thirds at the beginning of the year and we'll continue to focus on it. We're very aware of these issues, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi US visa United States

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:47 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath becomes 4th Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge'

Nikhil Kamath
1 min read

RBI Policy LIVE Updates: MPC decision today; RBI may keep rates unchanged

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
1 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep450: Auto inventories, IIT-Madras, RIL, de-risking and decoupling

TMS
2 min read

Most Popular

Diverted Air India Delhi-US flight lands in middle of Russia airspace row

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

New York City sues Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads wave of car theft

Hyundai
3 min read

New wave of generative AI transforming businesses at rapid pace: Survey

tech
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon