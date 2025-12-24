Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US lawmakers express concern over ban of Bangladesh's Awami League party

US lawmakers express concern over ban of Bangladesh's Awami League party

The lawmakers have said that the Bangladeshi people deserve to be able to choose an elected government in a free and fair election

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh has banned all activities of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party under an overnight revised anti-terrorism law | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New York/Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

A group of US lawmakers has expressed concern over the total ban of the Awami League political party ahead of elections scheduled in Bangladesh early next year.

The lawmakers have said that the Bangladeshi people deserve to be able to choose an elected government in a free and fair election.

Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Representative Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the Subcommittee on South and Central Asia Representative Bill Huizenga, Ranking Member Subcommittee on South and Central Asia Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Member of Congress Julie Johnson on Tuesday sent a letter to Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh Mohammed Yunus expressing concern over the total ban of a political party ahead of elections in February.

 

The letter's cosigners include Representative Tom Suozzi.

The lawmakers said that it is vital that the interim government work with parties across the political spectrum to create the conditions for free and fair elections that allow the voice of the Bangladeshi people to be expressed peacefully through the ballot box, as well as reforms that restore confidence in the integrity and nonpartisanship of state institutions.

We are concerned that this cannot happen if the government suspends activities of political parties or again restarts the flawed International Crimes Tribunal, they said. They pointed out that the Department of State and many other international observers have noted that the 2018 and 2024 General Elections in Bangladesh were not free or fair.

In a February fact-finding report, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights estimated that security services killed 1,400 people during the protests in July and August last year.

Genuine accountability for these acts and others should model the values of Bangladesh's democracy, rather than continue a cycle of retaliation," the lawmakers said.

"Freedom of association, as well as the principle of individual rather than collective criminal responsibility, are fundamental human rights. We are concerned that the decision to fully suspend the activity of any one political party, rather than focus on persons determined to have committed crimes or gross violations of human rights through the due process of law, is inconsistent with those principles, the lawmakers added.

They expressed hope that the Yunus government or an elected successor will revisit the decision to suspend the activity of any one political party.

Ultimately, the Bangladeshi people deserve to be able to choose an elected government in a free and fair election in which all political parties can participate so that their voices are represented, they said.

Bangladesh has banned all activities of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party under an overnight revised anti-terrorism law. Awami League and its affiliated organisations were banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act 2025 until Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) completed the trial of its leaders and activists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh United States Sheikh Hasina

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

