Business Standard
Home / World News / US military completes withdrawal from junta-ruled Niger, says official

US military completes withdrawal from junta-ruled Niger, says official

US handed over its last military bases in Niger to local authorities last month

US flag, US, united states

The withdrawal of US troops from Niger is complete, an American official said. Photo: pexels

AP Dakar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The withdrawal of US troops from Niger is complete, an American official said Monday.
A small number of military personnel assigned to guard the US Embassy remain, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Earlier this year, Niger's ruling junta ended an agreement that allowed US troops to operate in the West African country. A few months later, officials from both countries said in a joint statement that US troops would complete their withdrawal by the middle of September.
The US handed over its last military bases in Niger to local authorities last month, but about two dozen American soldiers had remained in Niger, largely for administrative duties related to the withdrawal, Singh said.
 
Niger's ouster of American troops following a coup last year has broad ramifications for Washington because it's forcing troops to abandon critical bases that were used for counterterrorism missions in the Sahel. Groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group operate in the vast region south of the Sahara desert.
One of those groups, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, known as JNIM, is active in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, and is looking to expand into Benin and Togo.

More From This Section

Donald Trump

US elections: Trump tries to regain spotlight after 2nd assassination bid

Boeing

Boeing considers temporary layoffs to save cash during strike by machinists

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump blames Biden and Harris' rhetoric towards him despite his own history

medicine, drugs, antibiotics

Antibiotic resistance to claim over 39 mn lives in next 25 years: Lancet

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israeli airstrikes kill 16 in Gaza, including 4 children, say Palestinians

Niger had been seen as one of the last nations in the restive region that Western nations could partner with to beat back growing jihadi insurgencies. The US and France had more than 2,500 military personnel in the region until recently, and together with other European countries had invested hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance and training.
In recent months Niger has pulled away from its Western partners, turning instead to Russia for security. In April, Russian military trainers arrived in Niger to reinforce the country's air defences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

AVIC

US charges employee of Chinese aerospace giant for hacking Nasa, military

India USA

China, Russia concerned about India-US relationship: American diplomat

US flag, US, united states

Suspicious packages sent to election officials in at least five US states

TikTok

TikTok and US face off in court over law that could lead to platform ban

gavel law cases

Judge rejects former Trump aide Meadows' bid to move Arizona election case

Topics : United States Niger US Military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon