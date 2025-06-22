Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US not seeking war with Iran after striking three nuclear sites: Pentagon

US not seeking war with Iran after striking three nuclear sites: Pentagon

Caine said the goal of the operation destroying nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan had been achieved

Pentagon

This mission was not and has not been about regime change, said Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday that America does not seek war with Iran in the aftermath of a surprise attack overnight on three of that country's nuclear sites.

The mission, called Operation Midnight Hammer, involved decoys and deception, and met with no Iranian resistance, Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a Pentagon news conference.

This mission was not and has not been about regime change, Hegseth added.

Caine said the goal of the operation destroying nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan had been achieved.

 

Final battle damage will take some time, but initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction, Caine said.

President Donald Trump described US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan as a “spectacular military success” and added that the sites were “completely and totally obliterated” in an address from the White House on Saturday evening. Trump warned Iran that the US could go after additional targets if Iran does not make peace.
 
Earlier, in a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said the mission had concluded with all US aircraft safely exiting Iranian airspace after delivering a full payload on Fordow — the most heavily fortified of the sites.
 
“We have successfully struck three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All aircraft have now left Iranian airspace and are en route home,” Trump said. “A full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow, the primary target. Every one of our brave pilots is safe. No other military in the world could have achieved this. Now is the time for peace.”

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel-Iran LIVE: Explosions rock Iranian cities of Bushehr and Yazd; cause unclear

US President Donald Trump

Missteps, confusion and 'viral waste': The 14 days that doomed USAID

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

China condemns US attack on Iran's nuclear sites; calls for ceasefire

Russia-Iran, Russia Iran flag

Iran dials ally Russia after US joins Israel in strikes on nuclear sites

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin has no plans to talk to Trump after US strikes on Iran: Kremlin

Topics : US Pentagon Iran nuclear agreement Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon