US Prez Biden backs Israel's hospital raid, hopeful on hostage release

By Jordan Fabian and Michelle Jamrisko



President Joe Biden defended Israel’s military operation at Gaza’s largest hospital, standing behind the US ally in the face of international criticism of the raid.

Biden said Hamas headquartered their military operations underneath Al Shifa hospital, an act he labeled a “war crime,” and added that Israel had taken precautions to limit civilian casualties in the incursion.

The president said he is “mildly hopeful” Israel and Hamas can reach an agreement to release hostages held by the militant group, adding he is “doing everything in my power” to free them.

Biden declined to put a firm end date on Israel’s invasion of Gaza, saying it will conclude “when Hamas no longer maintains the capacity to murder, abuse and just do horrific things to the Israelis.”

“Hamas has already said publicly that they plan on attacking Israel again, like they did before — cutting babies’ heads off and burning women and children alive. And so the idea that they’re gonna just stop and not do anything is not realistic,” Biden said Wednesday during a press conference near San Francisco, where he’s attending an Asia-Pacific leaders summit.

Biden has publicly backed Israel’s war against Hamas in response to the group’s Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 people, mostly civilians. The president has also asked Congress for billions of dollars in financial and military support, and the Pentagon has already provided arms for Israel’s bombing campaign.

But behind the scenes, the White House has grown frustrated with Israel’s conduct of the war as its forces press ahead and civilian casualties in Gaza mount, according to people familiar with the matter. Hamas-run Gaza health authorities have said more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict started, and large swaths of the territory have been leveled.

The US president said that animus between the Israelis and Palestinians would only end with a two-state solution. He added that he had warned Israel’s leaders that “it’s a big mistake for them to think they’re going to occupy Gaza and maintain Gaza.”

Biden said he has been “negotiating” with Arab leaders about the post-war status of Gaza. US and Israeli officials have previously weighed the possibility of putting Gaza under a multinational force and UN oversight, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent mixed messages about whether Israeli forces would re-occupy the territory.

Hospital Raid

Israel’s military this week moved in on Al Shifa hospital in what it called a “targeted operation” against Hamas militants it said were operating inside the complex. The operation drew condemnation from the United Nations and Arab countries, raising international pressure on Israel over its campaign against Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters earlier Wednesday that the US “did not give an OK to their military operations around the hospital” nor do they sign off on other Israeli military decisions.

Biden administration officials are having what they describe as more difficult conversations with members of Netanyahu’s government about the conduct of the war, only for Israel to ignore their advice, people familiar with the talks said.

The US is still fulfilling Israel’s weapons requests and officials have not threatened any consequences against its chief ally in the region. But Biden and top administration officials have become more vocal about their frustrations.

Biden said Monday he had “not been reluctant in expressing my concerns” about military raids on Gaza hospitals and that any operation must be “less intrusive.”

“The hospital must be protected,” he said.