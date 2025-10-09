Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US sanctions 50 entities, including Indian firms, over Iran oil trade

US sanctions 50 entities, including Indian firms, over Iran oil trade

The US Treasury has sanctioned over 50 individuals, companies, and vessels, including Indian firms, for facilitating Iranian oil and LPG exports to China, Pakistan, and other countries

Oil

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his department is degrading Iran’s cash flow by dismantling key elements of the country’s energy export network.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
As part of its latest effort to choke Iran’s income from energy trading, the US Department of the Treasury on Thursday announced sanctions on more than 50 individuals, companies, and vessels involved in the export of Iranian crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
 
Some of the sanctioned entities are reportedly linked to Indian nationals.
 
“These actors have collectively enabled the export of billions of dollars’ worth of petroleum and petroleum products, providing critical revenue to the Iranian regime and its support for terrorist groups that threaten the US,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.
 
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his department is degrading Iran’s cash flow by dismantling key elements of the country’s energy export network.
 
 
“Under President Donald Trump, this administration is disrupting the regime’s ability to fund terrorist groups that threaten the US,” he said.

Also Read

In this image received on Sept. 26, 2025, US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA (Third Party via PTI Photo)

Pakistan offers Arabian Sea port to US for mineral export: Key details here

Iran, Iran flag

Iran withdraws resolution to ban attacks on nuclear sites after US pressure

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran appoints moderate leader Ali Larijani as top security council chief

book review

Scott Anderson captures US' hubris, Iran's revolution in exceptional detail

Natanz Enrichment Facility

US strikes destroyed only one of three Iranian nuclear sites: Report

 

Indians under scrutiny

 
The department alleged that Marshall Islands-based Bertha Shipping, owned by Indian national Varun Pula, operates the Comoros-flagged vessel PAMIR, which has transported nearly four million barrels of Iranian LPG to China since July 2024.
 
It further claimed that Evie Lines Inc, owned by Indian national Iyappan Raja, manages the Panama-flagged SAPPHIRE GAS and has reportedly moved over one million barrels of Iranian LPG to China since April 2025.
 
It added that India-based Vega Star Ship Management Pvt Ltd, owned by Indian national Soniya Shrestha, manages the Comoros-flagged NEPTA, which has allegedly transported Iranian-origin LPG to Pakistan since January 2025.
 
These are not the first Indian firms to be sanctioned by the US for alleged involvement in Iranian trade. Earlier this year, the US government sanctioned six Indian companies for allegedly dealing in Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.
 

Part of broader US pressure campaign

 
The sanctions form part of Washington’s broader effort to pressure Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sector following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) in 2018.
 
While India officially halted crude imports from Iran after 2019, small-scale indirect trade via intermediaries has reportedly continued.
 
The newly announced sanctions also target firms and vessels in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hong Kong, Panama, China, and the Marshall Islands.
 

More From This Section

Laszlo Krasznahorkai

Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize 2025 in Literature

Oil

US sanctions Serbia's main oil supplier, which is controlled by Russia

Keir Starmer

UK PM Starmer welcomes moment of profound relief with Gaza peace plan

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump reiterates false claims of ending India-Pakistan conflict in May

solar-thermal power plant

World's first solar-thermal power plant commences in China's Gobi Desert

Topics : US Iran tensions oil trade India Iran New US sanctions on Tehran US sanctions BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon