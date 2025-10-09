Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize 2025 in Literature

Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai on Thursday was awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature for his ‘compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art’, the Nobel committee said. The committee further described him as "great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess".
Born in 1954 in the small town of Gyula in southeast Hungary, Krasznahorkai made his literary breakthrough with Satantango (1985; Satantango, 2012). "The novel portrays, in powerfully suggestive terms, a destitute group of residents on an abandoned collective farm in the Hungarian countryside just before the fall of communism," said the Swedish Academy, which confers the Nobel Prize.
It further added that American critic Susan Sontag later dubbed Krasznahorkai the “master of the apocalypse” after reading his second novel, Az ellenallas melankoliaja (1989; The Melancholy of Resistance, 1998), set in a Carpathian valley where a ghostly circus triggers chaos, violence, and the threat of dictatorship.
"Employing dreamlike scenes and grotesque characterisations, Laszlo Krasznahorkai masterfully portrays the brutal struggle between order and disorder. None may escape the effects of terror," it said.