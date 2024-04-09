Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US small-biz sentiment slides to lowest level in more than 11 yrs in March

Twenty-five percent of owners reported inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, reflecting higher input and labor costs, up 2 points from February

Photo: Reuters

The government reported last week that the economy added 303,000 jobs in March, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.8% from 3.9% in February. Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

U.S. small-business confidence slipped to the lowest level in more than 11 years in March amid rising concerns about inflation, according to a survey on Tuesday.
 
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its Small Business Optimism Index fell 0.9 point to 88.5 last month, the lowest level since December 2012. It was the 27th straight month the index was below the 50-year average of 98.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Twenty-five percent of owners reported inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, reflecting higher input and labor costs, up 2 points from February. The share of businesses raising average selling prices rose 7 points from the prior month.
 
That aligns with a pick-up in consumer prices in the first two months of the year. Price increases were prevalent in the finance, retail, construction, wholesale and transportation sectors. There was also an increase in the share of businesses raising compensation even as demand for labor is cooling.
 
The NFIB reported last week that hiring plans among small businesses in March were the weakest since May 2020.
 
Nonetheless, small businesses in the transportation, construction and services industries are experiencing an acute shortage of workers, both skilled and unskilled.

The government reported last week that the economy added 303,000 jobs in March, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.8% from 3.9% in February.
 
It is expected to report on Wednesday that the consumer price index rose 0.3% in March after advancing 0.4% in February, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The CPI is expected to have increased 3.4% year-on-year in March after advancing 3.2% in February.
 
Inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.
 
The U.S. central bank is expected to start cutting interest rates this year, though the timing is uncertain. The Fed has kept its policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range since July. It has raised the benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points since March, 2022.

Also Read

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

GPS usage in apple ferrying trucks reduced thefts by 95% in Shimla: Police

PM Modi to inaugurate country's first underwater metro in Kolkata on Mar 6

Growth slows down in three of five advanced economies; US, UK exceptions

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why is it important?

Taiwanese firms look to set up headquarters abroad to avoid Chinese attack

Bulgaria formally approves caretaker govt to run country until June 9 polls

Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion which US calls a mistake

NASA shares video of how Solar Eclipse looks from space, details inside

Reunited after 3 decades, twin sisters from China discover mirrored lives

Topics : US economy US economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon