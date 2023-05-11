close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US tables Bill to tweak H1B visa, kill country quota for Green Card

It also stands to provide undocumented immigrants who pass background checks and pay taxes with a five-year path to citizenship without fear of deportation

Press Trust of India
Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ruling Democratic party has introduced a Citizenship Act, which among other things, seeks to eliminate the country-quota for green cards and make changes in the much sought-after H1B visa
system.
 
The US Citizenship Act 2023 introduced by Congresswoman Linda Sanchez creates an earned roadmap to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants, providing Dreamers, TPS holders, and some farmworkers with an immediate path to citizenship.

It also stands to provide the undocumented immigrants who pass background checks and pay taxes with a five-year path to citizenship without fear of deportation.
 
It proposes to make changes to the employment-based immigration system by eliminating per-country caps.
The Act seeks to make it easier for STEM advanced degree holders from US universities to stay, improving access to green cards for workers in lower-wage industries, giving dependents of H1B holders work authorisation, and preventing children of H1B holders from ageing out of the system.
 
The much-sought-after H1B visas are issued for three years at a time.
 

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

H1B lottery scam: What is visa fraud and how to avoid being a victim of it

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

How are visa delays hurting both India and the US?

SoftBank Group Corp vision fund loses money mgain despite tech rebound

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan claims he was beaten with sticks in custody

Pak needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

US weekly jobless claims hit 1-1/2-year high; producer inflation cooling

US dollar hits 300 rupees barrier amidst protests in cash-strapped Pakistan

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries such as India and China. 
 
A Green Card is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.
Topics : H1B Visa green card

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SoftBank Group Corp vision fund loses money mgain despite tech rebound

SoftBank
6 min read

RBI invites Indian firms to participate in Greenwashing TechSprint

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Power ministry to develop carbon credit trading scheme for decarbonisation

carbon tax
2 min read

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan claims he was beaten with sticks in custody

Imran Khan
1 min read

Regulators ask if Credit Suisse bond wipeout must trigger insurance payout

Credit Suisse
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pak SC declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

Imran Khan
6 min read

Imran Khan's supporters attack house of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan
2 min read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/PTI)
5 min read

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says protesters to be dealt with 'iron fist'

Today, the almighty has saved Pakistan and the 22 crore people of the country. This is the first time when the vote of no-confidence motion was successfully passed. The people of this country will celebrate this day: Shehbaz Sharif
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon