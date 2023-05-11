US tables Bill to tweak H1B visa, kill country quota for Green Card

The ruling Democratic party has introduced a Citizenship Act, which among other things, seeks to eliminate the country-quota for green cards and make changes in the much sought-after H1B visa
system.
The US Citizenship Act 2023 introduced by Congresswoman Linda Sanchez creates an earned roadmap to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants, providing Dreamers, TPS holders, and some farmworkers with an immediate path to citizenship.
It also stands to provide the undocumented immigrants who pass background checks and pay taxes with a five-year path to citizenship without fear of deportation.
It also stands to provide the undocumented immigrants who pass background checks and pay taxes with a five-year path to citizenship without fear of deportation.
It proposes to make changes to the employment-based immigration system by eliminating per-country caps.
The Act seeks to make it easier for STEM advanced degree holders from US universities to stay, improving access to green cards for workers in lower-wage industries, giving dependents of H1B holders work authorisation, and preventing children of H1B holders from ageing out of the system.
The much-sought-after H1B visas are issued for three years at a time.
Also Read
PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check
H1B lottery scam: What is visa fraud and how to avoid being a victim of it
EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa
H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches
How are visa delays hurting both India and the US?
SoftBank Group Corp vision fund loses money mgain despite tech rebound
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan claims he was beaten with sticks in custody
Pak needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF
US weekly jobless claims hit 1-1/2-year high; producer inflation cooling
US dollar hits 300 rupees barrier amidst protests in cash-strapped Pakistan
The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries such as India and China.
A Green Card is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.