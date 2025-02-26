Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US to announce EU tariffs very soon, says Trump at cabinet meeting

US to announce EU tariffs very soon, says Trump at cabinet meeting

Trump said that US administration would soon be announcing tariffs on EU

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump said that tariffs on European Union would be announced soon. | Photo: PTI

Reuters
Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

US President Donald Trump said during a meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday that his administration would be announcing tariffs on the European Union very soon.   Trump also said he is not stopping the planned tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, adding that not all of them will be imposed but that a lot would.  He also announced that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Friday to sign a long-sought minerals deal that will closely tie the two countries together for years to come.  Trump further said Ukraine 'could forget about' joining Nato as he plans to host Zelenskyy and US eyes more talks with Russia. 
Trump convened the meeting along with billionaire Elon Musk, who is not a Cabinet member. Many of Trump's top picks have been confirmed by the Senate. “We're gonna solve a lot of problems,” Trump said at the top of the meeting. 
 
   
Topics : Donald Trump European Union Trump tariffs

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

