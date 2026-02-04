Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US to withdraw 700 immigration enforcement officers from Minnesota

US to withdraw 700 immigration enforcement officers from Minnesota

Homan said last week that federal officials could reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota, but only if state and local officials cooperate

Tom Homan

Tom Homan oversees immigration enforcement. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

AP Minneapolis
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration is reducing the number of immigration enforcement officers in Minnesota after state and local officials agreed to cooperate by turning over arrested immigrants, border czar Tom Homan said Wednesday.

About 700 federal officers - roughly a quarter of the total deployed around Minnesota - will be withdrawn immediately, Homan said.

But Homan did not give a timeline when the operation might end in Minnesota after weeks of turmoil in the Twin Cities and escalated protests, especially since the killing of protester Alex Pretti, the second fatal shooting by federal officers in Minneapolis.

A widespread pullout will only occur after people stop interfering with federal agents carrying out arrests and setting up roadblocks to impede the operations, Homan said. About 2,000 officers will remain in the state after this week's drawdown, he said.

 

"Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration, and as a result of the need for less public safety officers to do this work and a safer environment, I am announcing, effective immediately, we'll draw down 700 people effective today - 700 law enforcement personnel," Homan said during a news conference.

Also Read

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia, Ukraine envoys meet in Abu Dhabi as US pushes peace efforts

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pushes efforts to secure critical minerals supply beyond China

Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor key in India-US ties, has access to Trump: Ex-intel officer

Sam Altman

Sam Altman chalks up unusual succession plan for ChatGPT parent OpenAI

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pushes plan for arch near Lincoln Memorial, citing disputed history

He didn't say which jurisdictions have been cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security.

Homan said last week that federal officials could reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota, but only if state and local officials cooperate. His comments came after President Donald Trump seemed to signal a willingness to ease tensions in Minneapolis and St Paul.

Homan had pushed for jails to alert Immigration and Customs Enforcement to inmates who could be deported, saying transferring such inmates to ICE is safer because it means fewer officers have to be out looking for people in the country illegally.

The Trump administration has long complained that places known as sanctuary jurisdictions - a term generally applied to local governments that limit law enforcement cooperation with DHS - hinder the arrest of criminal immigrants.

Homan said Wednesday that he thinks the ICE operation in Minnesota has been a success.

"Yeah, I just listed a bunch of people we took off the streets of the Twin Cities, so I think it's very effective as far as public safety goes," Homan said. "Was it a perfect operation? No. No. We created one unified chain of command to make sure everybody is on the same page. And make sure we follow the rules. I don't think anybody, purposely, didn't do something they should have done.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ukraine, missile attack, damaged buildings

More Ukrainians weigh surrendering Donbas land for peace amid war fatigue

Russia-China, Russia China

China's Xi and Russia's Putin hold video talks on bilateral ties

Elon Musk

'Political attack': Musk hits back after France raids X's office in Paris

United Nations Security Council

UNSC condemns latest militant attacks in Pakistan that killed dozens

Libya, Gadhafi, son of gadhafi, libya flag

Seif al-Islam, son of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, shot dead

Topics : Donald Trump United States Minnesota

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDomestic Newspaper ProductionWeather TodayIndia-Russia Oil Trade President's Rule in ManipurUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance