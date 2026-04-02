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Home / World News / US trade deficit widens to $57.3 billion in February, below forecast

US trade deficit widens to $57.3 billion in February, below forecast

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an almost $61 billion deficit

US trade deficit

Representative image from file.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

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The US trade deficit widened in February by less than forecast as both imports and exports increased. The gap in goods and services trade grew 4.9 per cent from the prior month to $57.3 billion, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. 
 
The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an almost $61 billion deficit. Exports rose 4.2 per cent in February, driven by gold and natural gas shipments. Imports increased 4.3 per cent on more inbound shipments of computers, semiconductors and automobiles. 
 
Goods imports rose an almost one-year high. Charges for the use of imported intellectual property also rose, which may reflect a temporary boost from broadcasting rights related to the Winter Olympics. 
 
 
A year since President Donald Trump unveiled his aggressive tariff regime, the monthly swings in the US trade balance continue to reflect the erratic rollout of the policy. With tariff rates now at the lowest level since April 2025 after the Supreme Court struck down many of his levies, a key question is whether businesses will ramp up imports or shift toward domestic production this year. 
 
Following the ruling, the White House was quick to replace some of the import duties. Imports have been choppy month to month even as spending to build out artificial intelligence has helped boost demand for foreign-made computer chips and other equipment. The February trade data will help economists firm up their estimates for first-quarter gross domestic product.

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

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