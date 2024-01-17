Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US-UK airstrikes slow Iran from supplying weapons to Houthis, say officials

On Tuesday, the US hit four Houthi missiles in Yemen in a preemptive strike, a far more limited move than the one carried out on Jan 11

Houthis

The Biden administration has sought to lead efforts to deter further attacks on the Red Sea by the group | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alex Wickham and Jennifer Jacobs

Iran isn’t yet restocking Houthi rebels with weapons by sea after the US and UK air strikes in Yemen last week, Western officials said, signaling cautious optimism that the military action had some success in disrupting the supply of arms to the group.

At least temporarily, the strikes appeared to have cut off key supply lines from Iran to Yemen, the people said, while stressing it was still too early to assess their long-term impact. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence that hasn’t been made public.

The Biden administration has sought to lead efforts to deter further attacks on the Red Sea by the group, while balancing a desire to protect the vital shipping route with averting a wider Mideast war.

On Tuesday, the US hit four Houthi missiles in Yemen in a preemptive strike, a far more limited move than the one carried out on Jan. 11. Those further strikes came after two commercial ships in the Red Sea were hit by missiles in the space of 24 hours. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Greek-owned commodity carrier Zografia was hit by a missile while sailing in the south of the waterway on Tuesday, while a day earlier, a US-owned bulk freighter called the Gibraltar Eagle was struck. That suggested the joint US-UK action last week had not deterred the Houthis from carrying out further attacks.

Still, American and British officials report that no shipments have been attempted since Jan. 11 along supply routes that they say Iran has used for years used to transport weapons to the Houthis via the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman, including via Somalia.

One official described that as a positive sign, while cautioning that Tehran could restart efforts to arm the Houthis. Another official said a primary objective of the strikes against the Houthis was to knock out its ability to restock weapons quickly, though they said the rebels receive arms via multiple routes, including over land.

At the White House, John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, acknowledged the initial large-scale US airstrikes didn’t completely stop the Houthi attacks, though he stressed that hadn’t been expected. “We have seen some additional lower-scale retaliatory strikes by the Houthis in the last few days, much smaller than what we had seen before and none of them effective.”

Addressing the US attacks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jake Sullivan, the White House national security advisor, said “we are not looking for regional conflict.” But he said “we reserve the right to take further action” because the Houthis can’t be permitted to “basically hijack” world trade.

Also Read

US-led strikes on Houthi rebels draw attention back to war raging in Yemen

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint after US-British airstrikes on Yemen

Threats to return to war in Yemen hinder efforts for peace talks: UN envoy

Family of Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Dahdouh killed in Israeli airstrike

US strikes Yemen-based Houthis again, hits anti-ship missiles: Official

Trial begins to determine how much Trump owes for calling rape accuser liar

Republicans halt plan to hold Hunter Biden in contempt for defying subpoena

Apple to open US App Store to allow outside payment after SC decision

Biden administration to relist Houthis as specially designated terrorists

Macron seeks to refresh his presidency, says country has 'aces' to succeed


Topics : US airstrikes UK govt US government Yemen Yemen civil war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon