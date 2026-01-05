Monday, January 05, 2026 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Security scare at JD Vance's Ohio residence; windows damaged, suspect held

Security scare at JD Vance's Ohio residence; windows damaged, suspect held

The United States Secret Service said the vice president's family was not in Ohio when the incident took place

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

A man was detained after damage was reported to a property associated with US Vice-President JD Vance in Ohio, CNN reported on Monday, citing law enforcement officials.
 
The incident occurred shortly after midnight. Damage to the exterior of the residence was reported.

Vance family not present at the time

The United States Secret Service said the vice-president’s family was not in Ohio when the incident took place, the report said.
 
Photographs published by local media outlets showed broken windows at the property.

Suspect detained for property damage

A Secret Service spokesperson told CNN that an adult male, who has not been publicly identified, was detained in connection with the incident.
 

The individual was held “for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with” Vance, the spokesperson said.
 
Authorities said there was no indication that the suspect entered the home.

Probe under way, motive being examined

The Secret Service said it was working with the Cincinnati Police Department and the US Attorney’s Office as officials reviewed possible charges.
 
“The US Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the US Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi was quoted as saying by CNN.
 
A federal law enforcement official told CNN that investigators were examining whether the vice president or his family had been specifically targeted.
 

Topics : JD Vance World News United States Ohio International News

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

