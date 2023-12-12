Sensex (-0.02%)
69914.53 -14.00
Nifty (-0.02%)
20993.40 -3.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.03%)
6766.25 + 2.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.05%)
44707.00 -22.15
Nifty Bank (-0.25%)
47196.85 -117.40
Heatmap

War-wracked Myanmar now world's top opium producer, says UN agency

The Southeast Asian country's opium output has topped that of Afghanistan, where the ruling Taliban imposed a ban on its production

Opium

The Alkaloid Plants extract morphine, codeine, thebaine and other alkaloids from opium and sell them to the pharmaceutical industry.

AP Bangkok
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 10:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Myanmar, already wracked by a brutal civil war, has regained the unenviable title of the world's biggest opium producer, according to a UN agency report released on Tuesday.
The Southeast Asian country's opium output has topped that of Afghanistan, where the ruling Taliban imposed a ban on its production, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said in its Southeast Asia Opium Survey 2023."

The Taliban's ban has led to a 95 per cent drop in the cultivation of opium poppies, UNODC said last month. Opium, the base from which morphine and heroin are produced, is harvested from poppy flowers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
From 2022 to 2023, Myanmar saw the estimated amount of land used to grow the illicit crop increase 18 per cent to 47,100 hectares (116,400 acres), the new UNODC report said.
Although the area under cultivation has not returned to historic peaks of nearly 58,000 ha (143,300 acres) cultivated in 2013, after three consecutive years of increases, poppy cultivation in Myanmar is expanding and becoming more productive, it said.
It also noted that the estimated opium yield expanded by 16 per cent to 22.9 kilograms per hectare (20.43 pounds per acre) topping the previous record set in 2022. It attributes that increase to increasingly sophisticated means of cultivation, including increased plot density, improved organisation of plants, and enhanced practices, such as the use of irrigation systems and potentially fertilizers.
The violent political turmoil in Myanmar has contributed to the opium production increase.
The economic, security and governance disruptions that followed the military takeover of February 2021 continue to drive farmers in remote areas towards opium to make a living, UNODC Regional Representative Jeremy Douglas said.
The report notes that opium poppy cultivation in Southeast Asia is closely linked to poverty, lack of government services, challenging macroeconomic environments, instability, and insecurity.
For farmers, the bottom line is simple economics.
UNODC said the average price paid to opium growers increased by 27 per cent to about USD 355 per kilogram (USD 161 per pound), demonstrating the attractiveness of opium as a crop and commodity and strong demand.

Also Read

Afghanistan responsible for 80% of illicit opium production: UN Report

Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 1.07 cr in Mizoram's Champhai

Myanmar burns seized drugs worth $446 mn amid rise in illicit trade

Opium, history and economics

Govt announces licensing policy for opium poppy cultivation for 2023-24

Palestinians hope vote in UNGA will show wide support for a Gaza cease-fire

Hunter Biden pushes for dismissal of gun case on grounds of 2nd Amendment

Tusk becomes Poland's prime minister with mission of improving EU ties

Stephanie Pope to be next CEO of Boeing, with effective from Jan 1

China's children battling pneumonia shows dangers of drug resistance

The figures mean farmers earned around 75 per cent more than in the previous year, said the UN agency.
Douglas said that armed conflict in Shan state in Myanmar's northeast, a traditional growing region, and in other border areas is expected to accelerate this trend. An offensive launched in late October by an alliance of three ethnic armed groups against Myanmar's military government has further destabilized the remote region.
Northeastern Myanmar is part of the infamous Golden Triangle, where the borders of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand meet. The production of opium and heroin historically flourished there, largely because of the lawlessness in border areas where Myanmar's central government has been able to exercise only minimum control over various ethnic minority militias, some of them partners in the drug trade.
In recent decades, as the region's opium production dropped, methamphetamine in the form of tablets and crystal meth has supplanted it. It's easier to make on an industrial scale than the labour-intensive cultivation of opium, and gets distributed by land, sea and air around Asia and the Pacific.
UNODC said in a statement accompanying its report that the region's burgeoning drug production feeds into a growing illicit economy ... which brings together continued high levels of synthetic drug production and a convergence of drug trafficking, money laundering and online criminal activities including casinos and scam operations.
Cyberscam operations, particularly in Myanmar's border areas, have come under the spotlight for employing tens of thousands of people, many lured by false offers of legitimate employment and then forced to work in conditions of near slavery.
The recent fighting in Shan state is linked to efforts to eradicate the criminal networks running the scam operations and other illegal enterprises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Myanmar drugs Pharma sector Pharma industry opioids

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon