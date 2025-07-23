Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
We want to provide trade stability and have lowest tariffs possible: Macron

We want to provide trade stability and have lowest tariffs possible: Macron

Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would coordinate with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and their other European counterparts

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters BERLIN
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would coordinate with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and their other European counterparts on how to respond to the incoming US tariffs, adding he wanted those to be as low as possible. 
"Today, we are responding to the tariff offensive that has been launched with a determination that we share: to provide stability and have the lowest possible tariffs," he said alongside Merz ahead of a meeting between the two leaders in Berlin.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

