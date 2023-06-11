close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wedding bells go silent: Marriages in China slump to historic low

China's birth rate fell last year to 6.77 births per 1,000 people, the lowest on record, from 7.52 in 2021.

Reuters Beijing
China couple

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Martin Quin Pollard & Ellen Zhang
Marriages in China dropped in 2022 to their lowest since records began, local news outlet Yicai reported on Sunday, continuing a steady decline over the past decade although the matrimonial total may have been affected by stringent Covid lockdowns.

Just 6.83 million couples completed their marriage registrations last year, data published on the website of the Ministry of Civil Affairs showed, down about 800,000 from the previous year.
The drop in couples tieing the knot, which follows pandemic restrictions keeping tens of millions locked in their homes or compounds for weeks last year, comes as authorities deal with a declining birth rate and a falling population.

In 2022 China’s population fell for the first time in six decades, a decline that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world.
China’s birth rate fell last year to 6.77 births per 1,000 people, the lowest on record, from 7.52 in 2021.

Also Read

China's reducing population should serve as clarion call for India: Experts

Beijing's population declines for first time in 19 years, shows report

UN report cautions against misusing population data for societal divisions

As China's population declines, India set to become most populous country

India's population may have already overtaken China's, estimate analysts

Billionaire George Soros hands control of $25-billion empire to son

In the end... they're coming after you: Donald Trump rallies supporters

'Decade of emerging markets' may be about to regain traction as rates peak

China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019: US

As Fed Reserve signals rate pause, Powell will have to placate hawks


Demographers warn China will get old before it gets rich, as its workforce shrinks and indebted local governments spend more on their elderly population.
To encourage marriage and boost the country’s flagging birth rate, China said last month it would launch pilot projects in more than 20 cities to create a “new-era” marriage and childbearing culture.

Some provinces are also giving young newlyweds an extension of paid marriage leave. reuters
Wedding bells go silent

6.83 mn: Couples completed marriage registration
6.77: Child birth rate (per 1,000 people) in 2022

20: Cities where China plans to launch pilot projects to create "new-era”  marriage culture
Topics : China population

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

In the end... they're coming after you: Donald Trump rallies supporters

Donald Trump
4 min read

WTC Final: Overcast sky and grassy pitch led to bowling first, says Dravid

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma
4 min read

'Decade of emerging markets' may be about to regain traction as rates peak

Residential houses
5 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Ordinance is sheer disrespect of people of Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Sri Lanka takes action to accelerate investor laws as Adani Group waits

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Internationally-acclaimed Sulabh sanitation project to be taken to S Africa

Firemen spray water on flames erupting from a building at South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town Sunday Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon