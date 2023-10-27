close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

White House, Google launch new virtual tour with Spanish translation

Can't come to Washington? Couldn't get a ticket to tour the White House? Don't worry

white house, us president, joe biden, united states

The sun sets near the White House on the final night of Donald Trump's presidency, ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Can't come to Washington? Couldn't get a ticket to tour the White House? Don't worry.
The White House, Google Maps and Google Arts & Culture launched a new virtual tour of the famous mansion on Friday, which is also National Civics Day.
With a computer or smartphone, users will be able to see all of the rooms that they would have seen had they been able to go on a public tour of the building.
The updated virtual tour is part of a mission by first lady Jill Biden to make the White House accessible to as many people as possible. Biden, a longtime community college professor, hopes teachers will use it to educate students about the White House and its history, said Elizabeth Alexander, her spokesperson.
Not everyone can make the trip to Washington, D.C., to tour the White House, so she's bringing the White House to them, Alexander said.
The tour is the first Google virtual tour of the White House to include audio captions for people with disabilities. The captions are narrated by White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo and pop up on the screen to offer viewers historical information on each of the rooms.
It is also Google's first virtual tour of the White House to have Spanish translation.
The tour opens with a brief video of President Joe Biden and the first lady welcoming visitors, the same message that plays at the White House Visitors Center for those who visit in person.
Google Street View technology was used to capture the imagery, starting at the East Wing Entrance and moving through all rooms on the public tour route, including the library, the China Room, the Green, Blue and Red rooms, the East Room and the State Dining Room.
The tour was created using Google Arts & Culture's storytelling tool.
Ben Gomes, senior vice president of learning and sustainability at Google, said the mission of its arts and culture division is to open the world's culture to people everywhere.
The tour is available on the White House website, as well as on Google Maps and the Google Arts & Culture page.

Also Read

Carlos Alcaraz, new Wimbledon champion after 4.4 hours battle vs Djokovic

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Alcaraz live match time, streaming in India

From marinated millets to stuffed mushrooms, White House menu for PM Modi

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz to face Holgar Rune in quarterfinals

Wimbledon: Nadal lauds Alcaraz after victory over Novak Djokovic in final

Women are agents of social change and social cohesion: India at UNSC

Chinese jet came within 10 feet of B-52 bomber over South China Sea: US

US recommends job authorisation documents early in Green Card application

LIVE: Beniwal slams ED for poll-timed raids, calls for accountability

More than 5,000 Afghan migrants have returned from Pakistan, Iran: Taliban

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Joe Biden White House washington Google Translate

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon