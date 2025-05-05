Monday, May 05, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / White House portrays Trump as lightsaber-wielding Jedi, slam 'left' rivals

White House portrays Trump as lightsaber-wielding Jedi, slam 'left' rivals

The White House marked Star Wars Day by posting an AI image of US President Trump as a red lightsaber-wielding Jedi, calling political rivals the 'Sith Lords'

Donald trump as jedi

The White House posted an AI-generated image of US President Donald Trump in honour of Star Wars Day.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The official White House account of X and Instagram on Sunday shared an AI-generated image of US President Donald Trump portrayed as a muscular Jedi in honour of Star Wars Day, also known as ‘May the 4th’.
 
The image was posted with a message referencing both the film franchise and Trump’s political rivals. It read, “Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”
 
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

White House to unveil Trump's 2026 budget with indepth federal cuts

Mike Waltz

Trump's NSA Mike Waltz, deputy Alex Wong set to exit US administration

Amazon

Amazon denies plans to display Donald Trump-imposed tariffs on listings

Donald Trump, Trump

WH focuses on border crackdown as it marks 100 days for Trump's second term

White House

White House journalists celebrate First Amendment at annual press dinner

 
In the Star Wars universe, the ‘Sith Lords’ are the primary villains. Ironically, the lightsaber in the AI image was red — typically used by dark side characters like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. Jedi, who represent the heroes, usually wield blue or green lightsabers, with rare exceptions.
 
This isn’t the first time the White House social media accounts have used AI-generated art to depict Trump. Just a day earlier, on Saturday, the same accounts posted an image of Trump dressed as the Pope. That post came only weeks after the death of Pope Francis on April 21, sparking further debate online.
 
‘May the 4th’ has become a global celebration among Star Wars fans. The phrase ‘May the 4th be with you’ is a play on the saga’s famous line, ‘May the Force be with you’. While not an official holiday, the day has gained popularity since the release of the original 1977 film ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’. One of the earliest uses of the pun in politics came in 1979, when the UK Conservative Party ran an ad after Margaret Thatcher’s election win reading, “May the Fourth be with you.” 
 

More From This Section

Driving, Drive

US states push for speed-limiting devices on cars of high-risk drivers

P Diddy, Sean Combs

P Diddy's sex trafficking scandal trial set to start with jury selection

Iraq flagIraq flag

Prisons at double their capacity as amnesty law takes effect: Iraq minister

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israel approves plans to intensify military ops in Gaza, says official

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says 'I don't know' when asked if he must uphold US Constitution

Topics : Donald Trump White House Star Wars the last jedi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon