White House portrays Trump as lightsaber-wielding Jedi, slam 'left' rivals

The official White House account of X and Instagram on Sunday shared an AI-generated image of US President Donald Trump portrayed as a muscular Jedi in honour of Star Wars Day, also known as ‘May the 4th’.
The image was posted with a message referencing both the film franchise and Trump’s political rivals. It read, “Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”
Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/G883DhDRR5— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2025
In the Star Wars universe, the ‘Sith Lords’ are the primary villains. Ironically, the lightsaber in the AI image was red — typically used by dark side characters like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. Jedi, who represent the heroes, usually wield blue or green lightsabers, with rare exceptions.
This isn’t the first time the White House social media accounts have used AI-generated art to depict Trump. Just a day earlier, on Saturday, the same accounts posted an image of Trump dressed as the Pope. That post came only weeks after the death of Pope Francis on April 21, sparking further debate online.
‘May the 4th’ has become a global celebration among Star Wars fans. The phrase ‘May the 4th be with you’ is a play on the saga’s famous line, ‘May the Force be with you’. While not an official holiday, the day has gained popularity since the release of the original 1977 film ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’. One of the earliest uses of the pun in politics came in 1979, when the UK Conservative Party ran an ad after Margaret Thatcher’s election win reading, “May the Fourth be with you.”