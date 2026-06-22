Why Andy Burnham is again being discussed as Labour's future leader

Why Burnham matters now

A decisive victory in a special parliamentary election has brought Andy Burnham back to Westminster and revived speculation about a future challenge to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. For supporters, Burnham represents a different Labour Party — more optimistic, more regional, and better equipped to reconnect with disillusioned voters.

The outsider-insider

Burnham spent 16 years in Parliament and served in the governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. In 2017, Burnham left Parliament after deciding his future lay beyond Westminster, and he was elected mayor of Greater Manchester, helping him cultivate a political identity outside national politics.

‘King of the North’

Burnham emerged as a national figure during the Covid-19 pandemic when he publicly challenged the Conservative government over lockdown restrictions and financial support for northern England. The confrontation earned him the nickname “King of the North”.

The communicator

Supporters see Burnham's biggest strength as his ability to connect with voters. His relaxed style, optimism and plain speaking contrast sharply with Starmer's more cautious and technocratic image.

The regional voice

A recurring theme throughout Burnham's career is that Britain is too London-centric. He has consistently argued for greater devolution, regional investment and stronger local decision-making powers.

The ‘almost’ leader

Burnham has twice sought the Labour leadership. He finished fourth after Labour's 2010 defeat and lost to Jeremy Corbyn in 2015 despite entering the race as an early frontrunner.

The criticism

Having served under Blair, Brown and Corbyn, Burnham is often accused by critics of being politically adaptable to a fault. Admirers call him pragmatic; detractors see a politician who shifts with Labour's prevailing mood.

The test ahead

As mayor, Burnham won plaudits for championing transport reforms, attracting investment and raising Greater Manchester's national profile. The challenge now is whether success in one of Britain's largest city-regions can translate into leadership on the national stage.

The immediate hurdle

Before any leadership bid, Burnham would need the support of 81 Labour MPs to trigger a contest. But with Labour struggling in the polls and Reform UK gaining ground, many within the party increasingly see him as a figure worth watching.