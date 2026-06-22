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Home / World News / X suffers outage for thousands of users in US, shows Downdetector

X suffers outage for thousands of users in US, shows Downdetector

More than 27,000 users reported problems accessing Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector

x, Twitter

| Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

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Elon Musk's X was down for thousands of users in the United States on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.
 
There were more than 27,000 reports of issues with the social media platform as of 10:06 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.
 
The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
 

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Topics : Elon Musk Social Media Twitter

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

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