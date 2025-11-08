Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Work underway on Putin's instructions about nuclear tests: Sergei Lavrov

Work underway on Putin's instructions about nuclear tests: Sergei Lavrov

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accepted for implementation the instruction given by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Security Council meeting on November 5

Sergei Lavrov, Russia foreign minister

According to Lavrov, Moscow has not yet received any explanation of US President Donald Trump's comment on the resumption of nuclear tests from Washington through diplomatic channels | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday said President Vladimir Putin's latest instructions about studying the feasibility of resuming nuclear tests is being worked on.

During his Security Council meeting on November 5, at which Lavrov was absent, Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defence, the intelligence services, and civilian agencies to submit proposals on the possibility of preparing for nuclear weapons tests by Russia if the US were to walk out of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) moratorium on nuclear tests.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accepted for implementation the instruction given by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Security Council meeting on November 5; it has been accepted for implementation and is being worked on, Lavrov was quoted as saying by official news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti. 

 

The public will be informed of the results, Lavrov was quoted by the Russian agencies.

According to Lavrov, Moscow has not yet received any explanation of US President Donald Trump's comment on the resumption of nuclear tests from Washington through diplomatic channels.

Also Read

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

Russia says its terms for Ukraine peace unchanged since August summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

Russia says no Putin-Zelenskyy summit planned, cites lack of agenda

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-Russia ties among steadiest in world, says EAM S Jaishankar

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

Putin prepared to meet Zelenskyy but legitimacy an issue, says Lavrov

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio to meet Russia's Lavrov in Malaysia amid Ukraine tensions

So far, we have not received any explanation of what President Donald Trump meant when he announced the resumption of nuclear tests, Lavrov told reporters, TASS said. 

During the televised meeting with his Security Council, Putin was seen asserting that Russia will restart the nuclear tests only if the US did so first.

It was in response to US President Donald Trump's announcement last week that his administration plans to resume testing of the US' own nuclear assets after a gap of over three decades.

Ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 30, Trump announced that the US will start testing nuclear weapons on an equal basis with rival powers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

White House, shutdown

Washington's struggling economy takes another economic hit from shutdown

gavel law cases

Indian couple jailed for enslaving woman in Australia hit with new penalty

federal workers, us govt shutdown

US govt shutdown forces local workers at overseas bases to go without pay

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian drone strike at tower block in eastern Ukraine kills 3, injures 12

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani's mayoral campaign drew inspiration from Bollywood to bodegas

Topics : Vladimir Putin Sergey Lavrov Russia Nuclear test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon