Business Standard
Home / World News / World Bank climate finance increases by 10% to record $42.6 bn this year

World Bank climate finance increases by 10% to record $42.6 bn this year

World Bank President Ajay Banga has increased balance sheet leverage and taken other capital adequacy measures to squeeze out an additional $10 billion to $12 billion

World bank

The bank in December committed to devoting 45% of its total lending for fiscal 2025, which started on July 1, to support climate adaptation and mitigation (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Bank Group said on Thursday it delivered a record $42.6 billion in climate finance during fiscal 2024, a 10% increase over the $38.6 billion the prior year and close to its target of a 45% share of total financing devoted to climate projects.

The $4 billion increase in climate financing during the fiscal year ended June 30 shows progress towards the bank's goals, but is well short of the trillions of dollars in additional resources needed annually to finance the clean energy transition in emerging market and developing countries.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
World Bank President Ajay Banga has increased balance sheet leverage and taken other capital adequacy measures to squeeze out an additional $10 billion to $12 billion in annual lending capacity over 10 years to help tackle climate change and other global crises including pandemics in addition to its traditional anti-poverty and development mission.
 
The bank in December committed to devoting 45% of its total lending for fiscal 2025, which started on July 1, to support climate adaptation and mitigation.
 
The fiscal 2025 climate finance total comes from all parts of the World Bank Group, supporting projects from cyclone shelters in Bangladesh to new electric bus rapid transit systems in Cairo, Egypt and Dakar, Senegal, the World Bank said.
 
The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, its main lending arm for middle-income countries, and the International Development Association, which serves the poorest countries, together delivered $31 billion in climate finance, of which $10.3 billion specifically supported investments in adaptation and resilience.
 

More From This Section

pagers explosion

Pagers' explosion in Lebanon sound global alarm for supply-chain security

Johnson & Johnson

J&J raises baby powder settlement offer to more than $8.2 billion

google, google logo

Google antitrust trial: Documents differ with Tech giant's witnesses say

Titan submersible, Titanic tour

Titan submersible's director says sub malfunctioned prior to Titanic dive

Flight, plane, Airplane

US warplanes, ships and troops ready in Middle East if conflict expand

The International Finance Corp, the private sector lending arm, provided $9.1 billion in long-term climate finance.
 
The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, the bank's political risk insurance and credit enhancement arm, delivered $2.5 billion in climate finance for the fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumWorld bank

World Bank's India Development Update unlikely to be taken seriously

solar panel

ISA partners with MIGA to fund Solar Energy projects in Sub-Saharan Africa

PremiumWorld bank

Rediscovering integration: World Bank argument on trade is worth hearing

World bank

World Bank urges India to reconsider RCEP stance for $1 trn export goal

fintech

India to play prominent role in rule-making for fintech, DPI, says official

Topics : World Bank Group Ajay Banga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon