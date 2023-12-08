Sensex (0.48%)
World food price index unchanged in November, says UN food agency

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 120.4 points in November, 10.7% lower than last November



The FAO raised its forecast for world cereal production this year to 2.823 billion metric tons.

Reuters LONDON
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
The United Nations food agency's world price index was unchanged in November from the month before, with lower international cereal prices offset by higher prices of vegetable oils.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 120.4 points in November, 10.7% lower than last November.
In a separate report on cereal supply and demand, the FAO raised its forecast for world cereal production this year to 2.823 billion metric tons, versus a previous estimate of 2.819 billion, and up 0.9% from 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

