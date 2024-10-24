Business Standard
Home / World News / World may warm up to 3.1 degrees celsius on lack of climate action: UN

World may warm up to 3.1 degrees celsius on lack of climate action: UN

Continuing with current policies means world will be on course for temperature rise of 3.1C before the end of the century, while implementing promised reforms would at best lead to an increase of 2.6C

forest fire

Countries are due to come back next year with updated climate plans. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By John Ainger 
A chronic lack of ambition and climate action by countries across the world over the past three years means the goal to keep global warming below 1.5C will soon be dead, the United Nations has warned in a new report. 
Continuing with current policies means the world will be on course for a temperature rise of 3.1C before the end of the century, while implementing promised reforms would at best lead to an increase of 2.6C — well above the level at which critical climate tipping points may be breached, the UN Environment Program said. Little progress has been made over the past few years despite repeated calls for stronger action plans.
 
 
To underscore the lack of action, Madagascar is the only country that has come forward with a strengthened 2030 climate target this year, according to UNEP. The development does little to change the outlook for global emissions.
 
“The emissions gap has not changed,” said Anne Olhoff, UNEP’s chief climate advisor, in an interview. “Countries have not responded to calls from the three last COPs to strengthen their 2030 targets and as a result, we are facing the same emissions gap and some dire temperature projections.” 
chart
 
The world is yet to turn the tide on rising CO2 emissions, with the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere climbing 1.3 per cent last year, UNEP said. The landmark Paris Agreement in 2015 set a goal to limit global warming to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels, and ideally to 1.5C. To meet the more ambitious target, countries must collectively commit to cut emissions 42 per cent by the end of the decade and 57 per cent by 2035, compared with 2019 levels.
 
“We need global mobilization on a scale and pace never seen before — starting right now, before the next round of climate pledges — or the 1.5C goal will soon be dead,” said Inger Andersen, UNEP’s executive director.

More From This Section

US Jobless Claims Representational (Photo: Bloomberg)

US weekly jobless claims drop by 15,000 to 227,000: Labour department

Wall Street

S&P Global raises annual profit forecast on demand for analytics products

María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia

Venezuelan Opposition leaders awarded EU's freedom of thought prize

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

As N Korea sends 3,000 troops, Russian lawmakers ratify pact with Pyongyang

Climate Change

Commonwealth leaders to discuss slavery reparations, climate change

 
The question of what more needs to be done to bend the curve of emissions will largely be left unanswered at this year’s COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, which is set to focus on how to scale climate finance from billions of dollars to trillions. A commitment to transition away from fossil fuels made at last year’s summit has been questioned by the likes of Saudi Arabia, who see it as one component of a “menu” of possible options.
 
Countries are due to come back next year with updated climate plans that are aligned with the goal of keeping a global temperature rise to 1.5C. The bulk of the responsibility to curb greenhouse gases lies with the Group of 20 countries, which saw emissions increase last year, accounting for almost four fifths of the total. Seven members — including China and India — are yet to peak their emissions, UNEP said. Once they do so, emissions will have to drop rapidly.
 
When it comes to finance, UNEP said the cost of the transition is relatively affordable. While funding for mitigation needs to be more focused on developing countries, investment globally must increase between $900 billion and $2.1 trillion per year, roughly 1 per cent of the world’s total economic output, to achieve net zero by 2050. 
chart
 
Despite the size of the existing emissions gap, there are some signs of progress. UNEP estimates there is a 70 per cent chance that global emissions will decline this year — meaning 2023 saw the peak — if current clean tech growth continues and projections of other greenhouse gases, like methane, into the air are cut. China — the world’s biggest polluter — saw its CO2 emissions fall by 1 per cent in the second quarter of this year, meaning it too may have peaked last year.
 
But while the 1.5C goal remains “technically possible,” the UNEP report stressed it will require massive effort. Another goal set at COP28 to triple renewable power capacity by the end of the decade is at risk as the rollout of wind power lags. The future of climate policy in the world’s highest historical emitter — the US — also remains uncertain amid the prospect of a Donald Trump election win in November, just days before leaders assemble in Baku.
 
“Climate crunch time is here,” Andersen said.
 

Also Read

Climate change, global warming

What's on agenda at COP16 nature summit in Colombia: All you need to know

Climate change, global warming

UN climate secy gives call to 'step up' climate finance ahead of COP29

US flag, US, united states

Washington's climate law at risk as voters decide its fate in November

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Here's why Nationally Determined Contributions are crucial in climate talks

Premiumclimate alliance, climate talks, COP28, climate change

COP-out at Baku: Agreement on new climate-funding mechanism inconclusive

Topics : Climate Change Climate Change talks United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon