Yemen's Houthis said on ​Wednesday the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah and all other Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast would be targeted if Saudi Arabia carried out threats to attack the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

The latest exchange marks a further escalation in ‌the confrontation between the Houthis and Saudi ​Arabia, with attacks increasingly targeting ​strategic infrastructure on both sides. On Tuesday, a Houthi drone struck the ​tallest tower in Riyadh, injuring at least 11 people, according to Saudi authorities. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis vowed a firm response to the attack.

In a statement issued by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree, the group ​urged employees and workers at the ports, as well as people nearby, ‌to evacuate immediately and called on shipping companies to withdraw their ​vessels.

After the Houthi statement, the Saudi-led coalition targeted operational capabilities at Hodeidah and destroyed a number of targets in the Yemeni governorates of Saada and Amran, the coalition ‌said in a statement ​on Wednesday.

Hodeidah, on Yemen's Red ‌Sea coast, is the main port through which food and other ‌essential supplies enter Houthi-controlled northern Yemen. It has long served as a ​key entry point for humanitarian aid and commercial imports, making it a lifeline for millions of Yemenis in a country ​heavily dependent on imported food.

Renewed fighting between the two sides has intensified since September, when the Houthis advanced towards the ‌Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint at the southern entrance to the ‌Red Sea.

The Houthis have since stepped up strikes on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, while Saudi Arabia has ramped up airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response.