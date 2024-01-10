Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drone, missile attack on Red Sea shipping

Off Mokha, ships saw missiles fired, a drone in the air and small vessels trailing them, Ambrey said early Wednesday

Houthi, Representative image

The British military's United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, which monitors shipping attacks in the region, said it was aware of the Hodeida attack | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Yemen's Houthi rebels unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles targeting shipping in the Red Sea late Tuesday, though it initially appeared no ship was damaged in the attack, authorities said Wednesday.
The assault happened off the Yemeni port cities of Hodeida and Mokha, according to the private intelligence firm Ambrey. In the Hodeida incident, Ambrey said ships described over radio seeing missiles and drones, with U.S.-allied warships in the area urging vessels to proceed at maximum speed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Off Mokha, ships saw missiles fired, a drone in the air and small vessels trailing them, Ambrey said early Wednesday.
The British military's United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, which monitors shipping attacks in the region, said it was aware of the Hodeida attack.
Coalition forces are responding, no injuries or damage reported, the military said. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.
The Houthis, a Shiite group that's held Yemen's capital since 2014, did not immediately issue any formal statement acknowledging launching the attacks. However, the pan-Arab satellite news network Al Jazeera quoted an anonymous Houthi military official saying their forces targeted a ship linked to Israel in the Red Sea, without elaborating.
The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet, the military's overall Central Command and officials in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Houthis say their attacks aim to end the pounding Israeli air-and-ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip amid that country's war on Hamas. However, the links to the ships targeted in the rebel assaults have grown more tenuous as the attacks continue.
The attacks have targeted ships in the Red Sea, which links the Mideast and Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal, and its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait. That strait is only 29 kilometers (18 miles) wide at its narrowest point, limiting traffic to two channels for inbound and outbound shipments, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Nearly 10% of all oil traded at sea passes through it. An estimated $1 trillion in goods pass through the strait annually.

Also Read

Red Sea-Somali piracy shakes shipping industry, international trade

Yemen's Houthi group strikes two Liberian vessels with missiles in Red Sea

Preparing for resumption of Red Sea voyages post-attacks from Yemen: Maersk

NAP for Green Shipping promotes eco-friendly practices, says Jagannathan

India will shop for a flexible agenda for shipping at COP 28

Hyundai Motor debuts air taxi ahead of test flights later this year

US defends veto on Gaza ceasefire, Palestinians demand halt to fighting

Kim calls South Korea 'principal enemy' amid heightened tensions with US

Amazon's Twitch to cut 500 employees, 35% of staff amid concerns on losses

Loss of civilian lives in Gaza war 'clearly unacceptable': India at UNGA

A U.S-led coalition of nations has been patrolling the Red Sea to try and prevent the attacks. American troops in one incident sank Houthi vessels and killed 10 rebel fighters, though there's been no broad retaliatory strike yet despite warnings from the U.S.
Meanwhile, a separate, tentative cease-fire between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen's exiled government has held for months despite that country's long war. That's raised concerns that any wider conflict in the sea or a potential reprisal strike from Western forces could reignite those tensions in the Arab world's poorest nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yemen Yemen missiles Drones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon