Zelenskyy seeks Western allies' help for missiles to safeguard Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called upon Western allies--the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany--and emphasised Ukraine's urgent need for authorisation to access long-range capabilities, including their critical long-range shells and missiles to protect people. Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "These days, a Ukrainian delegation, including the First Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, representatives of the General Staff, and the Head of the Office of the President, is working in Washington." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Zelenskyy further emphasised Ukraine's top priority is to equip its defence forces with long-range capabilities to prevent Russia's terror attacks.

"There have been meetings at various levels, and one of our top priorities is securing long-range capabilities for our Defense Forces. This is crucial to preventing the terror that our Kharkiv and other cities across Ukraine are forced to endure. Clearing Ukrainian skies of Russian guided bombs is a powerful step toward forcing Russia to seek an end to the war and a just peace," the post by Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

He further said, "Our representatives have provided all the necessary information and details to our partners. I am calling on the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany - we need the means to fully and effectively protect Ukraine and its people. We need permissions for long-range capabilities, as well as your long-range shells and missiles. Making these vital decisions cannot be delayed - these are the actions that can have the most significant impact on the course of events."

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is in discussions about air defence with its allies which would help in protecting cities as well as energy infrastructure.

"We are also discussing air defense with our partners - systems that are especially needed now, before the start of the school year, to provide more safety for Ukrainian children in schools, for our cities, and our energy infrastructure. We have agreements with partners on air defense systems and missiles for these systems. It's crucial to implement everything as quickly as possible," the Ukrainian President said.