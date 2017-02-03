TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » Budget » News

Union budget: New horizon for the healthcare sector
Business Standard

Agriculture is the most significant beneficiary of budget: Ankur Aggarwal

Steps to encourage implementation of technology & its tools in Indian agriculture are positive

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Ankur Aggarwal, MD, Crystal Crop Protection
Ankur Aggarwal, MD,
Crystal Crop Protection

The budget 2017 has placed special focus on agriculture and the farming community which is one of the most positive aspects of this budget. In fact, agricultural sector has been the most significant beneficiary of this budget. 

The rise in total allocation for rural, agriculture and allied sectors for 2017-18 by 24 percent is very encouraging and would provide a much-needed boost to the rural economy. Apart from lowering interest rates on loan for farmers, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has also announced a slew of measures aimed at incentivising farming. For instance, support to NABARD for 63,000 functional PACs over 3 years at an estimated cost of Rs 19,000 crores. 

One of the most commendable initiatives is the scaling up of the allocation to the Fasal Bima Yojana to Rs 9000 crores. The coverage under this crop insurance scheme has also been hiked to cover 40 percent of the cropped area during 2017-18. 

The target for agriculture credit for 2017-18 in the budget is set at Rs 10 lakh crores. Such incentives were much needed, especially to revive the rural economy that has slowed down in the aftermath of demonetisation. 

The budget also gives an indication of a stronger institutional and policy framework for the implementation of technology and its tools in Indian agricultural, which is really a welcome move.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Ankur Aggarwal is the managing director of Crystal Crop Protection

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Agriculture is the most significant beneficiary of budget: Ankur Aggarwal

Steps to encourage implementation of technology & its tools in Indian agriculture are positive

Steps to encourage implementation of technology & its tools in Indian agriculture are positive
The budget 2017 has placed special focus on agriculture and the farming community which is one of the most positive aspects of this budget. In fact, agricultural sector has been the most significant beneficiary of this budget. 

The rise in total allocation for rural, agriculture and allied sectors for 2017-18 by 24 percent is very encouraging and would provide a much-needed boost to the rural economy. Apart from lowering interest rates on loan for farmers, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has also announced a slew of measures aimed at incentivising farming. For instance, support to NABARD for 63,000 functional PACs over 3 years at an estimated cost of Rs 19,000 crores. 

One of the most commendable initiatives is the scaling up of the allocation to the Fasal Bima Yojana to Rs 9000 crores. The coverage under this crop insurance scheme has also been hiked to cover 40 percent of the cropped area during 2017-18. 

The target for agriculture credit for 2017-18 in the budget is set at Rs 10 lakh crores. Such incentives were much needed, especially to revive the rural economy that has slowed down in the aftermath of demonetisation. 

The budget also gives an indication of a stronger institutional and policy framework for the implementation of technology and its tools in Indian agricultural, which is really a welcome move.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Ankur Aggarwal is the managing director of Crystal Crop Protection

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Agriculture is the most significant beneficiary of budget: Ankur Aggarwal

Steps to encourage implementation of technology & its tools in Indian agriculture are positive

The budget 2017 has placed special focus on agriculture and the farming community which is one of the most positive aspects of this budget. In fact, agricultural sector has been the most significant beneficiary of this budget. 

The rise in total allocation for rural, agriculture and allied sectors for 2017-18 by 24 percent is very encouraging and would provide a much-needed boost to the rural economy. Apart from lowering interest rates on loan for farmers, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has also announced a slew of measures aimed at incentivising farming. For instance, support to NABARD for 63,000 functional PACs over 3 years at an estimated cost of Rs 19,000 crores. 

One of the most commendable initiatives is the scaling up of the allocation to the Fasal Bima Yojana to Rs 9000 crores. The coverage under this crop insurance scheme has also been hiked to cover 40 percent of the cropped area during 2017-18. 

The target for agriculture credit for 2017-18 in the budget is set at Rs 10 lakh crores. Such incentives were much needed, especially to revive the rural economy that has slowed down in the aftermath of demonetisation. 

The budget also gives an indication of a stronger institutional and policy framework for the implementation of technology and its tools in Indian agricultural, which is really a welcome move.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Ankur Aggarwal is the managing director of Crystal Crop Protection

image
Business Standard
177 22