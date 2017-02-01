Budget emphasises on vocational skill development programme

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the general 2017-18 in Parliament today said that the Government proposes to launch the next phase of Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) in the next financial year 2017-18.at a cost of Rs.2200 crore. STRIVE will focus on improving the quality and market relevance of vocational provided in it is and strengthen the apprenticeship programmes through industry cluster approach

The Finance Minister has also proposed that a special scheme for creating employment in and industries will also be implemented. This will be on the line of already launched a special scheme for creating employment in the textile sector.

has also proposed to extend the number of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras from current 60 to cover more than 600 districts across India, with 100 India International Skills Centres to be established across the country. These centres, which will help those youth who seek job opportunities outside the country, would offer advanced and also courses in foreign languages.

A programme SANKALP (Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion Programme) will be launched at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore in the financial year 2017-18. SANKALP will provide market relevant to 3.5 crore youth.