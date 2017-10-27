Oddly mesmerizing

I don’t care much for mainstream Hollywood fare and the umpteen millions of dollars they earn or the box office records they break. What I do care for is movies like The Meyerowitz Stories that still somehow get made. And, thank Christ for Netflix, which picked up the distribution rights and made such an off-kilter movie available in India, where it would never get a theatrical release. Director Noah Baumbach is America’s closest answer to the South Korean auteur, Hong Sang-soo. Both of them have characters that are super divisive — either extremely likeable or ...