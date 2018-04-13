Sukumar, Ram Charan bounce back with 'Rangasthalam'

There’s an inside joke in the Telugu film industry that, for the last three decades, it has subsisted on rehashing five plotlines. The secret sauce of Sukumar’s vastly predictable Rangasthalam lies in the director’s impeccable use of milieu that evokes mid-’80s Andhra.

With his last two movies bombing at the box office, the maverick filmmaker bounced back with a storyline that is, frankly speaking, left-field, considering his oeuvre. All his movies, prior to Rangasthalam, were urbane, cosmopolitan and soaked in yuppie aspirational culture. Here, however, he ...