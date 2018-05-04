$2.7 bn shaved off PC Jeweller m-cap after promoter gifts shares to family

An Indian jeweller that saw its market worth reach $3.6 billion at the start of the year is now floundering at about a quarter of that value after one of its founders gifted some shares to family members, raising concern about the company’s governance.

PC Jeweller Ltd. slumped by about half after the company said last week that one of its founders made the gifts through off-market transactions. The stock has plunged 75 per cent from a record on January 19, taking its to Rs 58.3 billion ($873 million). It climbed 21 per cent to Rs 146.85 as of 12.31 p.m. in Mumbai on Friday.

“Investors are concerned about the quality and timeliness of the company’s disclosures,” said Devansh Lakhani, director at investment advisory firm Lakhani Financial Services Ltd. There was speculation that family members may be selling shares in the open market, though recent management comments have assuaged some of those concerns, he added.

The claims were baseless and the founders were “very much invested in the company as they still hold 58 per cent stake,” PC Jeweller Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Bhatia said in an interview. “We have done everything and said everything. There is nothing extra that I could say about this.”

In response to questions from investors, the company said in the April 25 filing that it wasn’t aware of any reason for the sudden plunge that day in the stock’s price. It denied that any founders had sold shares on the market, but revealed Gupta had made the gift of an undisclosed number to “his family member (s).” The company makes timely disclosures when required and its fundamentals remained strong, it said.

PC Jeweller has suffered once before this year after Vakrangee Ltd., which had been a shareholder, was reported to be under regulatory investigation. Vakrangee said at the time that it hadn’t received any official communication from the regulator.

The company no longer holds a stake in PC Jeweller, Bhatia said.

Fidelity International’s FMR LLC is among investors that have reduced exposure to the jeweller, having cut holdings to 3.5 per cent from 7.04 per cent, according to a May 3 disclosure. An April filing had put FMR’s stake at 9.5 per cent.

Jewellers in India are having a tough year. The industry has come under a cloud with two under investigation for an alleged banking fraud of $2 billion. This comes even as the World Gold Council estimates that physical demand for jewellery slid 12 per cent in the first three months of 2018.