Are non-smokers more productive as workers? A seems to think so. The company is granting extra to employees who do not smoke. The step was taken in September after an employee suggested the measure earlier in the year.

The non- employees of Tokyo-based marketing firm complained that they were working more than the staff who took time off for cigarettes during office hours, The Telegraph reported. Now, the company is granting non- employees an extra six days of a year.





Piala Inc's head office is on the 29th floor of a building in Tokyo. For a cigarette break, an employee has to go to the basement level. According to an estimate, each break lasts for around 15 minutes. "One of our non- staff put a message in the company suggestion box earlier in the year saying that breaks were causing problems", Hirotaka Matsushima, a spokesman for the company told The Telegraph. The company's CEO Takao Asuka agreed to give the non- employees extra to compensate.

Till October 30, 30 out of 120 employees have reportedly availed the free holidays.

"I hope to encourage employees to quit through incentives rather than penalties or coercion", Asuka, the CEO, told Kyodo News. Matsushma informed that the scheme has already encouraged four people to give up

is not the first to take steps for discouraging In June, Lawson Inc, an operator of 24-hour convenience stores, banned in its head office and regional offices.

In July, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike made plans to impose a ban in public places across the city ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. However, the proposal is likely to face resistance from pro- politicians, restaurateurs and cigarette manufacturing giant Japan Tobacco, which is one-third government-owned and paid the state $700m in dividends in 2015, Independent reported.

According to the World Health Organisation, 21.7 percent of Japanese adults smoke, although the figure is higher among males and older generations.