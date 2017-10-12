Aamby Valley to be handed over to receiver within 48 hours, orders SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Maharashtra police to hand over the possession of the luxury township Aamby Valley to the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court within 48 hours. A Bench of chief justice Dipak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi and AK Sikri directed the liquidator to conduct the auction process afresh under the guidance of the judge in Mumbai and a judge of the Bombay High Court.



The move came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) filed a contempt petition saying the Sahara group had obstructed the court-ordered auction process by writing to the Pune police to take over the premises on account of a lockout.



The Rs 37,000-crore property was put up for auction last month by the apex court after the group failed to submit the sum due to Sebi in a seven-year-old case. In that case, two Sahara group firms Sahara Housing Invest and Sahara India Real Estate had raised over Rs 24,029 crore by issuing bonds to some 29.6 million investors. In 2012, the SC upheld a Sebi order holding this illegal and directing refund with interest. Though the group has deposited around two-thirds of the principal sum, the total due with interest has crossed Rs 40,000 crore according to Sebi estimates. Group chief Subrata Roy, who spent around two years in jail for failing to submit the dues, is currently out on parole.In a letter addressed to the Superintendent of Police Pune (Rural) with copies marked to Additional chief secretary, the group had claimed that the Supreme Court order had brought its business to a standstill as no real estate transaction was happening and that it was forced to issue a lockout notice. It said the resort was going through its “worst-ever” phase.Claiming that it feared a law-and-order situation due to the impending lockout, it requested the police to take over the property, spread over thousands of acres off Lonavla in the Pune-Mumbai highway.Sebi counsel Arvind Datar argued that the letter was written on September 28, six days before the auction process was completed and called it an “orchestrated attempt”. Since the police took over the property, the auction got derailed, the regulator said. “ reports had said that there were two interested buyers. But because of the Sahara letter and the police takeover, they backed out,” Datar told the court.Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sahara, said the regulator’s claims were incorrect and pleaded the court to provide an opportunity to explain his position. Questioning why the letter to the police was written, judge Misra said, “Our order is violated. We don’t intend to hear you today.”