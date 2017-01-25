Aavishkaar-Intellecap Group raises $25 mn

The Aavishkaar-Intellecap Group, an impact investor, on Tuesday announced raising $25 million, led by Triodos Investment Management, the investment arm of European lender Triodos Bank, and Shell Foundation, an independent charity established by the Shell Group.

Triodos has invested $15 million while Shell has contributed $10 million in this equity round. The investment will be infused in the parent company and will enable the group to consolidate and expand its bouquet of ecosystem building initiatives/businesses across the globe, the impact investor said in a press statement.

The also announced the formal restructuring which will now have three lines of business namely equity investments under Aavishkaar, advisory services under Intellecap and debt funding vehicles under Arohan, IntelleGrow and IntelleCash.

Founded in 2002, the has assets under management of over $400 million with over 2500 team members spread across three continents serving a common vision to improve the lives of several billion people.

Vineet Rai, Founder, Aavishkaar–Intellecap Group says, “We are excited with our partnership with Triodos Investments and Shell Foundation, who join us as equity holders and as trusted long term partners in our audacious journey of making impact by building businesses with the other three billion.”

Marilou Van Golstein, chair — management board and managing director, Triodos Investment Management said, “With this new investment we look forward to continuing our shared journey in building an impact investing ecosystem where entrepreneurship can thrive, creating sustainable livelihoods and contributing to positive change for our planet and society.”

Sam Parker, director, said, “We aim to help social enterprises benefit 100 million people in India and East Africa over the next three years. If we succeed we will demonstrate that enterprises can meet basic needs in ways that are fast, cost-effective and attractive to both governments and investors.”