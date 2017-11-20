JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Mallya at London's Westminster court for extradition pre-trial hearing
Business Standard

Adani Ports names Ex-Air Asia chief Mithu Chandilya as CEO, logistics biz

The former CEO of AirAsia India, role will involve integrating logistics vertical with Ports, SEZ business

Aditi Divekar  |  Mumbai 

Mittu Chandilya
Mrithyunjay Chandilya.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the country's largest private port developer, today announced the appointment of Mrithyunjay (Mithu) Chandilya as chief executive officer (CEO) its logistics business.

Mrithyunjay Chandilya, who has served as the CEO of AirAsia India, comes with global exposure and a strong experience of working in leadership positions in multinational and consulting organisations, said Adani in a statement.

"We welcome Mrithyunjay Chandilya to the Adani Group. Our country has laid strong emphasis on manufacturing and initiatives such as "Make in India" are boosting domestic production, which in turn is bolstering the logistics industry. Logistics is the backbone of our economy, providing the efficient and cost-effective flow of goods on which other commercial sectors depend. As a group we aim to build our identity around an integrated logistics business model, we are not going to be known as just a port company but more as a logistics company led by our ports business," the statement quoted Karan Adani, CEO of APSEZ as saying.

Chandilya comes with experience in both the domestic and international markets. "He will play an important role in seamlessly integrating our logistics vertical with our Ports and SEZ business working towards our strategy of becoming a one-stop shop for many of our major customers. We wish him all the success for a long and fruitful association with the Adani Group," said Adani.

 
First Published: Mon, November 20 2017. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements