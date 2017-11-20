Adani Ports names Ex-Air Asia chief Mithu Chandilya as CEO, logistics biz

& Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the country's largest private port developer, today announced the appointment of Mrithyunjay (Mithu) Chandilya as chief executive officer (CEO) its business.

Mrithyunjay Chandilya, who has served as the CEO of AirAsia India, comes with global exposure and a strong experience of working in leadership positions in multinational and consulting organisations, said in a statement.

"We welcome to the Group. Our country has laid strong emphasis on manufacturing and initiatives such as "Make in India" are boosting domestic production, which in turn is bolstering the industry. is the backbone of our economy, providing the efficient and cost-effective flow of goods on which other commercial sectors depend. As a group we aim to build our identity around an integrated business model, we are not going to be known as just a port company but more as a company led by our business," the statement quoted Karan Adani, CEO of APSEZ as saying.

Chandilya comes with experience in both the domestic and international markets. "He will play an important role in seamlessly integrating our vertical with our and SEZ business working towards our strategy of becoming a one-stop shop for many of our major customers. We wish him all the success for a long and fruitful association with the Group," said