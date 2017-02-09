AirAsia India in full compliance with Aircraft Rule 1937: DGCA

In a significant development, the Indian aviation Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided that a commercial agreement between and its parent AirAsia Berhad does not violate of the land.

The has concluded the nature of the agreement is in full compliance with the Aircraft Rule 1937- the governing of aviation in the country and no terms and conditions of the Brand Licensing Agreement dilutes substantial ownership and effective control of The regulator’s view essentially eliminates chances of an adverse ruling from the court which would have put the airline’s future in question and even lead to suspension of its license.

The Delhi High Court had asked to submit the brand licensing agreement to the asking it to examine the document and report back to the court. The case was filed by Bharatiya Janta Party MP Subramanian Swamy and existing airline’s lobby group Federation of Indian Airlines which said the agreement violates the condition of Substantial Ownership and Effective Control (SOEC). Under SOEC, effective control of should be in India and run by Indian nationals.

The agreement signed between Bo Lingam, chief operating officer of AirAsia Bhd – on behalf of AirAsia and on behalf of mandates that has to strictly comply with the parent airlines requirements on various operational aspects. These include branding, catering, in-flight services, engineering, finance, flight operations, marketing and network planning.

“Based on the review of BLA, I do not find that the terms and conditions laid down in BLA dilute substantial and effective control of being vested with Indian nationals, further, the status of AOP issued to does not change,” chief wrote.

When approached by Business Standard, AirAsia group CEO said the was being fair to the

“We have had non-stop attacks since launching the But the team has remained focused in its job. We didn’t get sidetracked by the noise which was previously driven by our competitors. I thank the Indian for being fair,” Fernandes said.

Bhullar mentions in the document that AirAsia Bhd’s guidelines regarding services like ancillary, branding, in-flight services ensures passengers have the same standard of services when they fly across the world. The also said that extracts of board meetings of is approved by the board of directors in which Indian nationals have a requisite presence.

Regarding flight operations of the being controlled from Malaysia, the is of the view that it operates according to the operations manual of and has also appointed executives who can be held accountable in case of non-compliance