Airport capacity shortage a roadblock for overseas foray into India

The two Tata group-owned and India are busy chalking out their international expansion plans, but limited bilateral flying rights and a capacity shortage at are among the challenges before them, company executives and analysts said. Major like Delhi and Mumbai are choked with air traffic, restricting the addition of new flights, while constrained flying rights may narrow the scope of the two to expand in the Middle East and Asian markets. India has been unable to start operations from Mumbai, while has been forced to add late-night flights from the city as slots were not available during the peak hours. The Mumbai has a single runway and is equipped to handle only up to 45 aircraft movements in an hour. “Entry into a market is driven by a couple of factors -- it should make economic sense for us, and we do it with a long-term plan. Right now, Mumbai is slot-constrained. Very honestly, there is no place to land or take off. We will get to Mumbai as and when the infrastructure allows,” said Amar Abrol, chief executive officer, India. Source: Industry It’s important to have a meaningful presence at the Mumbai for any airline with international aspirations because travelling abroad look for connecting flights. “A strong presence in Mumbai helps get good passenger feed for international routes,” said a travel agent. Metro in India follow the International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines to offer slots, which favour incumbent over new ones. Under the guidelines, an airline can keep a given slot from the previous season as long as it used the slot 80 per cent of time. Senior executives of and India said that with incumbent like and Jet Airways cornering most of the existing capacity, prime slots were not available to the two “A formula can be reached so that everyone gets a fair share. New need slots to grow or else there will be a duopoly or monopoly, which is not good for consumers. Customers will also have an opportunity to experience new services, and fares are kept in check,” Sanjiv Kapoor, chief strategy officer at Vistara, had said earlier. While slot constraint is one of the problems, what can curtail the two airlines’ international plans is the limited bilateral rights available to the destinations the are eyeing.

Two countries sign a bilateral air service agreement through which they decide the flights or seats per week that can fly into each other’s country. The government then distributes the allocated seats to the respective Flying rights to many of the proposed destinations of Vistara, such as Singapore and Dubai, are almost consumed, and new agreements have not been signed yet.