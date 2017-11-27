Airtel, Voda, Jio's cheapest recharge offers with free calls, 4G data

The leading telecom operators in India are now offering free local and STD calls, coupled with more data, to prepaid users for as low as Rs 149 for 28 days. Among other things, the prepaid recharge packs from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone offer value for money to compete with the Reliance Jio plans.

Here are the best offerings for prepaid users:

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge offer

Reliance Jio offers unlimited free local, STD and roaming calls at Rs 149. The prepaid plan comes bundled with 300 SMS and 4.2GB of high-speed 4G data valid for 28 days. There is a threshold of 0.15GB per day on data usage, according to the company’s fair usage policy (FUP), after which the speed reduces to 64 Kbps. The recharge plan also offers free subscription of Jio app suite.

Airtel prepaid recharge offer

India’s leading telecommunication service provider offers free local, STD and roaming (incoming) calls at Rs 199. The prepaid plan comes bundled with 1 GB internet data, which can be availed of using 4G, 3G and 2G services. Considering most feature phones come with 2G network support, Airtel's Rs 199 plan offers value for money to most subscribers. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone prepaid recharge offer