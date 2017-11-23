Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Prepaid plans with free calls, 1GB data per day

Bharti Airtel is now offering a Rs 448 unlimited prepaid plan bundled with unlimited calls (local + STD), free national roaming (incoming + outgoing), free SMS and 70 GB internet data. The plan is valid for 70 days.





The new Rs 448 plan is valid for prepaid subscribers only. According to terms and conditions of the plan, the prepaid recharge pack comes bundled with free local and STD calls with a threshold of 1,000 minutes per week and 250 minutes per day. The plan comes bundled with 100 SMS limit per day, as directed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). As for the internet data, the new plan comes bundled with 1 GB data per day, which is valid for 70 days.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers a similar deal to prepaid users for Rs 399. The Jio’s prepaid plan does not have any limit on calling and is not subjected to any threshold limits. In Rs 399 prepaid plan, the company is offering free unlimited local and STD calls, free national roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, Jio app subscription and 1 GB data per day valid for 70 days.







Jio is also offering a Rs 459 plan in which the company is offering all the benefits of Rs 399 plan but with a validity period of 84 days.