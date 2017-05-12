Amazon's Great Indian Sale: Here are the best deals and Day-2 offers

After offering some attractive discounts and deals on the opening day, Amazon's Great Indian Sale enters its second day, with discount and offers on more products coming your way.

As part of its Great India Sale, e-commerce retailer Amazon is offering discounts and additional cashback to Citi bank credit card and debit card holders. The cashback, however, is capped at 15 per cent through the Amazon app and 10 per cent if you are using Amazon's online web portal. The cashback is valid on a minimum transaction amount of Rs 5,000 and the maximum cashback limit is Rs 2,000 per card.

Here are some of the best deals that Amazon is offering under its Great Indian Sale:

Exclusive deals for Prime users

Voltas 1.2 Ton 5 Star Split AC

Voltas Split AC Photo: Amazon Exclusively for Prime users, the Voltas 1.2 ton 5-Star split AC with a maximum retail price of Rs 38,590 is selling at a discount of 35 per cent, for Rs 24,990.

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 43K5002 Full HD LED TV (Black)

Samsung fullHD LED TV Photo: Amazon Samsung's 43-inch Full-HD LED TV with an MRP of Rs 48,900 is selling at a discount of 20 per cent for Rs 38,900 -- a flat discount of Rs 10,000.

Deals for regular users

OnePlus 3T

ALSO READ: OnePlus 3T review: The best has just become better The Amazon-exclusive smartphone, OnePlus 3T is available under Amazon device exchange offer and the e-commerce giant is offering additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange of old device for OnePlus 3T. The smartphone is still retailing for Rs 29,999 for 64GB internal memory variant but with exchange offer and No cost EMI applicable through Bajaj Finserv card only.

Honor 6X

The mid-range smartphone from the store of Huawei, Honor 6X is currently retailing at Rs 10,999 for 32GB internal memory variant, down from MRP of Rs 12,999.





ALSO READ: Honor 6x: Dependable, but nothing special The 64GB variant is retailing at a discount of 19 per cent for Rs 12,999, down from Rs 15,999.

Deals on speakers



Deals on electronics



Deals on Laptops



Other deals