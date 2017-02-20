Any infra project has its challenges, including clearance: GEECL MD & CEO

It was 10 years ago commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM). The feat was achieved by Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd (GEECL) at Raniganj, in West Bengal. PRASHANT MODI, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, talks to Shine Jacob about the journey so far and their investment plans.

How has the 10-year journey been for GEECL, especially since you were the first ones to produce gas?

We started our commercial production in 2007. Obviously, being the first, we faced a lot of challenges — from laying pipelines to getting customers. Demand was always there in that area. Till then, they were using other fuels. Initially, people had to be convinced that gas was a fuel that they could use. Customers used it and they saw the benefits.

Later, we started selling as compressed natural gas (CNG) in partnership with IndianOil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. There also, initially, it was more word of mouth on how people got to know about how vehicles run on gas. Now, there are more than 3,000 vehicles running on in the area. Recently, the West Bengal government has even started some buses in the region covering a 50-100 kilometre area comprising Durgapur, Asansol and Kulti. The journey has been good and we are still continuing to invest. If it was not good, we wouldn't have. The area where we operate has a lot of poverty. But, we have been able to give direct employment to a lot of local people. It changed the whole demography of the area.

What has been the biggest challenge for you so far?

Any infrastructure project in India has its own challenges, including clearance issues. Over the years, the government has made it much simpler. The new policies that have come out and are set to come out are making life easier for explorers, in terms of removing the red tape. Things are improving. I think the new marginal field policy is very good and progressive. From what we are seeing from the draft, the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) also seems like a progressive policy which would be investor friendly.

In January 2016, crude oil had gone to $26 a barrel and now it is in the range of $55. Lots of investments have started happening now. In the last two months alone, the amount of acquisitions that happened in the US have been tremendous. Big players have started deploying money since exploration has become viable again at these prices. Since are back, if comes in, it will attract international attention.

What investment are you going to commit in Raniganj? Also, what is the status of your block at Mannargudi, in Tamil Nadu, which had gotten stuck due to overlapping issue with ONGC?

I would not like to comment on Tamil Nadu because that is under arbitration. As far as the Raniganj block is concerned, we are planning to invest another Rs 1,500-2,000 crore in this block to do another 144 wells. We have already done 156 out of the total 300 wells committed and have invested more than Rs 1,600 crore. There has been lot of talk about shale in that area, if that is the case, then there could be an investment of another Rs 4,000-5,000 crore in the region, once the policy comes.

In oil and gas, we will like to explore the potential. But government data show signs of huge potential for shale. When we started CBM, a lot of people questioned us but we were successful.

What will happen to the pricing scenario?

Like in marginal field policy, it should be free-market price. In countries like China, producers get free market in addition to incentives. If you control the price, investments will not increase.

How are you planning to ramp up your production?

Our current production is around 17 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. From the current number of wells alone, it can more than double but we will not be able to tell you a time-frame for this. In CBM, production increase slowly. We have over 30 customers from the block now who are basically small and medium-sized enterprises.

Once the Jagdishpur-Haldia pipeline of GAIL comes in 2019, then we can even take gas to Kolkata, which will need a lot of gas for city gas distribution and other industry. We anyway have enough demand locally in the Raniganj.