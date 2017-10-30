Apple fired an employee over iPhone X hands-on video taken by his daughter

Apple has allegedly sacked one of its employees after the latter's daughter uploaded a video clip, which went viral on YouTube, of an unreleased X.

The video was uploaded by showcasing her trip to Apple’s campus where her father works. In the video, Brooke has been seen using the anniversary edition X to demonstrate hands-on experience, which includes close-up shots and user interface navigation.

Brooke removed the video from after the company made a request to pull it down. While the video revealed just the hands-on of the X, it is reported that the device was an unreleased product with confidential data such as special employee-only QR codes, codenames of upcoming products etc., which may have been compromised.

Recently, Brooke has uploaded another video where she has stated that her father, an RF engineer at Apple, has been dismissed by the Cupertino giant. She also accepted that her act of recording video inside Apple campus was a violation of company policy, which she had not thought of while recording it, and her father took full responsibility for her actions.



