Apple iPhone X pre-booking starts today; base model priced at Rs 89,000

After launching and Plus, Apple is gearing up to bring its anniversary edition to India on November 3. The smartphone will be available for pre-registration through e-commerce platforms starting today.

Apple will be available in two colour variants – silver and space grey – and both the variants will come with two storage options – 64 GB and 256 GB. The price of will start at Rs 89,000 for the base model.

In terms of design and features, the sports glossy stainless steel frame body covered on the front and back by a glass design. It has a wide 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display. The glassy back is accentuated by a vertically placed 12-megapixel dual camera set-up, which supports optical image stabilisation (OIS).

On the front, a new 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera enables auto image stabilisation and precise exposure control, and brings the portrait mode to the front camera for stunning selfies with a depth-of-field (Bokeh) effect.

The dual camera set-up boasts a f/1.8 aperture on the wide-angle camera and an improved f/2.4 aperture on the telephoto camera for better photos and videos. A new quad LED True Tone Flash offers twice the uniformity of light and includes Slow Sync, which brings more uniformly lit backgrounds and foregrounds.

The cameras on the are custom-tuned for the augmented reality (AR) experience. Each camera is individually calibrated with new gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking.

The camera also delivers the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone, with better video stabilisation, 4K video up to 60fps and 1080p slo-mo up to 240fps. The Apple-designed video encoder provides real-time image and motion analysis for optimal quality video.

With iOS 11, supports HEIF and HEVC for up to two times the compression and storage for twice as many photos and videos.

The is the first Apple device to do away with the iconic home button and replace that with swipe-based gestures. With the home button replaced by swipe-based gestures, the power button takes the command to bring Siri on, and the unlocking is made possible using the innovative Face ID, which recognises your face, even in dark, and unlocks your device.

Another interesting feature of the is the Animoji. These animated emojis identify users voice and facial gestures to animate emojis; they can be sent to other iPhone users through the messaging app.