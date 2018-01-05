As capacity addition tapers off, wind power sector loses steam

Wind power tariffs have declined to Rs 2.43 a unit and capacity addition last year was a mere 435 Mw till October despite three rounds of project auctions, forcing turbine manufacturers to rue the surge in installations during 2016-17 when close to 5,000 Mw was added.

Spanish wind energy company Gamesa, which was bought by Siemens last year, said India was responsible for its global sales falling 12 per cent, year on year. “India contributed 626 million euros in revenues and 80 million euros in Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes) in H2 2016 (April-September), and 44 ...