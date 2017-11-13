ATC arm is buying Voda-Idea's telecom towers: What this means for industry

A subsidiary of (ATC) on Monday signed an agreement to buy out 20,000 mobile towers owned by Vodafone India and Idea Cellular for $1.2 billion (Rs 7,850 crore).

Through its 51 per cent subsidiary ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (earlier known as Viom), ATC has effectively paid Rs 39 lakh per tower which appears to be an attractive price, say experts. It is believed that even Canada-based Brookfield was in race to buy the assets Vodafone-Idea telecom assets.

In 2015, ATC had bought a 51 per cent stake in Networks, with 42,000 towers, from the and for Rs 7,635 crore. Tower say the current valuation of towers in the market, especially with over 260,000 towers up for sale, varies from Rs 30 lakh to as high as Rs 70 lakh, depending on tenancy, as well as the length of the contract with a telco. The tenancy in the Idea and Vodafone towers, according to analysts, is at around 1.5, compared with ATC Infrastructure’s tenancy of 2.2.

With this deal, ATC will command over 80,000 mobile towers across India. That will make it a clear second-largest player in the business, but only half the size of its largest one, Indus Towers, which is also going through a merger.

Indus, which was a joint venture of Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, is in the process of merging with Infratel. Both Vodafone and Idea would sell their respective stakes in the combined entity.

Of late, ATC has faced a setback, with two of its clients – and – accounting for 40 per cent of ATC Infrastructure’s revenues, selling their businesses to Airtel. So far, has not given any assurance that it will continue using ATC towers. According to sources, however, it is expected that will continue to keep at least half the towers, as it needs to expand its tower capacity, especially to take on new telecom entrant Reliance Jio.

ATC also has an assurance that Tata Tele will pay around Rs 7,000 crore for the residual life of the towers – the term ends in 2023 – in case does not continue with tenancies.

ATC is also on a lookout for other acquisitions, a strategy it has used effectively to grow its business in the country. It is also one of the contenders to buy out about 37,000 towers to be sold by GTL Infrastructure and Tower Vision, two of the smaller players in the business.

Also, ATC has shown an interest in talking to Reliance Communications, whose 43,600 towers are up for sale. With its earlier deal with Brookfield to buy a 51 per cent stake in the tower business for Rs 11,000 crore now called off, a key element in RCom’s debt restructuring includes the sale of its tower assets for part-payment of its Rs 40,000-crore debt.